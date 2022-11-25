Lifestyle 8 Things Jennifer Garner Owns, Uses, and Even Swears By — All on Sale Right Now Grab her Spanx leggings, comfy hoodie, and more practical essentials By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: BACKGRID In Jennifer Garner we trust. At least that is, when it comes to her smart fashion and beauty choices. As a busy mom of three, she is regularly seen wearing a mix of cool and comfortable items that always catch our eye — especially since her picks tend to be both effortless and affordable. And speaking of affordability, if you've long admired the actress' style and want dibs on her go-to items, you're in luck because quite a few are on sale this weekend. We found Black Friday discounts on a number of the exact items Garner owns, including activewear, hair care, and of course, a few pairs of the colorful running sneakers she's made famous over the years, too. These 11 Spanx Styles Will Skyrocket Your Confidence Keep scrolling to shop the best deals on some of the fashion and beauty staples Jennifer Garner actually owns to save big on the everyday essentials we can all appreciate. Best Deals on Products Jennifer Garner Owns Virtue 6-in-1 Styler, $13.30 with (orig. $19); virtuelabs.com Tkees Original Hoodie, $79 (orig. $105); tkees.com Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Lake Piped Pajama Set, $102 (orig. $136); lakepajamas.com Alo High-Waist Camo Vapor Legging, $89.60 (orig. $128); aloyoga.com Hoka Bondi 7 Running Shoes, $128.93 (orig. $160); rei.com Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis Swimsuit, $66.50 with code THANKFUL (orig. $95); summersalt.com Brooks Glycerin 19 Running Shoe, $99.95–$109.95 (orig. $150); amazon.com Garner recently posted a fun social media video to show off her new tousled lob haircut and graciously rewarded us with all an easy how-to routine to get her look. She used a mix of Virtue Labs products to style her hair, including the 6-in-1 Styler, which adds softness, shine, manageability, heat protection, and more with every dollop. Luckily, Virtue is currently running a 30 percent off sitewide sale (no code necessary) for the holiday weekend, so pick this one up, and the Texturizing Spray and Healing Oil, which also earned supporting roles in Garner's haircare routine. Virtue Buy It! Virtue 6-in-1 Styler, $13.30 (orig. $19); virtuelabs.com On the fashion front, the actress is known for wearing casual activewear looks on the day-to-day, including these popular Spanx Booty Boost Leggings (she owns them in both navy and black), which are generously discounted 20 percent off (as is the entire site) right now. This rare sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on other fashion must-haves, including the AirEssentials loungewear set (which counts none other than Oprah as a fan), flattering jeans, and smoothing shapewear, too. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Other stylish essentials on sale include these high-waisted camo-print Alo Vapor Leggings, which are 30 percent off right now, these festive Lake pajamas (Garner owns the red striped poplin set), and this classic comfy Tkees hoodie that she wore recently while sipping coffee on a walk. Pro tip: Tkees' sale includes items discounted up to 70 percent off sitewide, so scroll through carefully to nab the very best deals from this popular celebrity-worn brand. Tkees Buy It! Tkees Original Hoodie, $79 (orig. $105); tkees.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Last but not least, several sporty sneakers Garner has often been spotted wearing are miraculously marked down right now, including cushy and supportive styles from Hoka and Brooks. At the time of this writing, sizes and colors are selling out quickly, so if you see what you need, don't delay adding to your cart and checking out right away. And as with all things in fashion, have fun with these celebrity-inspired suggestions. If you find another variation or colorway that works for you while browsing online, go ahead and own it! Shop more of Jennifer Garner's on-sale style essentials below, and take advantage of these Black Friday discounts while you can. Lake Buy It! Lake Piped Pajama Set, $102 (orig. $136); lakepajamas.com Alo Buy It! Alo High-Waist Camo Vapor Legging, $89.60 (orig. $128); aloyoga.com Rei Buy It! Hoka Bondi 7 Running Shoes, $128.93 (orig. $160); rei.com Summersalt Buy It! Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis Swimsuit, $66.50 with code THANKFUL (orig. $95); summersalt.com Amazon Buy It! Brooks Glycerin 19 Running Shoe, $109.95 (orig. $150); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 