Jane Fonda Embodies the 'Coastal Grandma' Trend in Hilarious Jimmy Fallon Parody — Watch!

Jane Fonda proved she is the ultimate "coastal grandma."

On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, the Grace and Frankie star, 84, teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon for a parody music video that showcased the "coastal grandma" aesthetic, one of the biggest viral social media trends of the summer 2022.

In the clip, Fallon — dressed in a '90s inspired look including a white leather jacket and oversized pants — sings about his appreciation for coastal grandmas, a name that was coined by social media influencer Lex Nicoleta on TikTok this spring.

"You don't know what your vibe is doing to me," he sings. "It's like all your cool comes naturally, tell me what you call this, I'm in agony."

He continues, "Statement necklace, floppy hat, breeze in your linen pants, ain't nothing wrong with that, nothing wrong with that!"

Fonda embodies the "coastal grandma" look — which was first inspired by Nancy Meyers films — to perfection in a beige top, oversized gold seashell necklace and white sweater around her shoulders for the parody video.

It's not the style of the trend that Fallon appreciates, he also shows his understanding for the entire lifestyle of the "coastal grandma" in the parody.

He sings, "Your gardening gloves just drive me crazy, only you could wear 18 shades of beige and navy, open concept kitchen, sensible shoes, divorce your husband, then binge The View."

The clip concludes with Fonda searching her handbag and asking, "Anybody need Tums?"

Since the "coastal grandma" trend emerged this spring, celebrities including Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez have sported the look.

In March, Nicoleta defined a coastal grandma trend in a viral TikTok video.

"What is a coastal grandmother you ask?" Nicoleta says in the clip. "It's a term that I coined for this aesthetic, if you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, interiors and more, there is a good chance you might be a 'coastal grandmother.'"

"And no, you don't have to be a grandmother to be a 'coastal grandmother,'" she added. "It's for anyone and everyone."

Nicoleta further explained the trend in an interview on Good Morning America in April.

"I was always drawn to this lifestyle you see in a Nancy Myers movie or when you're visiting a relative that lives at the beach there is just this sense of coziness and safety that comes along with it," she shared.

"It's really just focusing on romanticizing your life and cultivating little moments of happiness — reading on your patio or cooking in your kitchen or making your morning coffee," she continued. "It's really in the details."

PEOPLE's Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal also revealed why some may be drawn to the "coastal grandmother" trend during the Good Morning America segment.

"First and foremost, coming out of the pandemic, we want something that is comfortable," she shared. "Fashion that is still comfortable but looks elevated, right. It looks a little more sophisticated, a little more lux."

Lavinthal added that breezy white button downs, cashmere sweaters, and wide brimmed hats can help achieve the "coastal grandmother" look.