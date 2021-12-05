This Self-Inflating Air Mattress on Amazon Is So Good, Shoppers Say It Feels 'Like a Real Bed'
If you've ever slept on an air mattress, you probably know just how uncomfortable they can be — low-quality options are often quick to deflate, not supportive, and rather unstable at times. But this doesn't mean you need to completely give up on the idea of a convenient portable mattress to take with you while travelling. Amazon has a blow-up option that's backed by hundreds of five-star reviews, and it might even take the cake as one of the best air mattresses of all time. The best part? It's self-inflating, so you barely have to lift a finger to set it up.
The Ivation EZ-Bed features a built-in pump that automatically inflates and deflates the mattress in four minutes or less with just the turn of a dial. Plus, it lets you choose between a plush, medium, or firm thickness level, which can be game-changing for people with back pain. And when we say it self-inflates, we mean it completely sets up on it's own once it's plugged in and the pump is turned on — you don't even have to set up the metal frame. When it's fully set up, it sits at a standard bed height (24 inches tall), so you won't feel like you're sleeping on the floor either.
Aside from the fact that this mattress is incredibly convenient, one reviewer said it's so comfortable, it feels "like a real bed," adding that it didn't deflate at all even after a full week of use. Another shopper commented that it's the reason they were able to start camping again. Thanks to the included rolling carrying case, the blow-up mattress is super portable and travel-friendly, whether you're camping or going on vacation and need an extra bed.
"It inflates in just a couple minutes and is simple to do — just turn a dial! The best feature is that it deflates. No more sitting on the mattress and crawling around to get all the air out," said a customer who also called it the ″easiest blow-up bed."
If you order today, the Ivation EZ-Bed can arrive in less than a week for Amazon Prime members — which will come in handy if you're planning to travel or host visitors this holiday season. Many air mattresses cost hundreds of dollars, so you might as well spend $360 to get this top-rated bed that's better quality and more comfortable.
