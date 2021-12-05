This Self-Inflating Air Mattress on Amazon Is So Good, Shoppers Say It Feels 'Like a Real Bed'

If you've ever slept on an air mattress, you probably know just how uncomfortable they can be — low-quality options are often quick to deflate, not supportive, and rather unstable at times. But this doesn't mean you need to completely give up on the idea of a convenient portable mattress to take with you while travelling. Amazon has a blow-up option that's backed by hundreds of five-star reviews, and it might even take the cake as one of the best air mattresses of all time. The best part? It's self-inflating, so you barely have to lift a finger to set it up.