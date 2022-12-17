Lifestyle Whoa! These Smart TVs Are on Sale for as Little as $80 at Amazon Right Now Score up to 47 percent off By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 17, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon If you're in the market for a home entertainment upgrade that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon this weekend. The retailer put several Insignia Smart Fire TVs on sale for as little as $80 (yes, you read that right!). Whether you want a new screen to rewatch your favorite holiday movies or to keep up with your March Madness bracket come spring, you won't want to miss out on these deals that go up to 47 percent off. Insignia Smart TV Deals Insignia All-New 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart 720p Fire TV, $79.99 (orig. $89.99) Insignia All-New 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart 1080p Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $189.99) Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $219.99 (orig. $299.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Looking for a small TV? Opt for the Insignia All-New Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV while it's on sale for just $100. The 24-inch screen has 1,080 pixel resolution for crystal clear display. And since it's a smart TV, it gives you easy access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime TV, and other streaming platforms. You can also watch Live TV and access apps like YouTube. amazon Buy It! Insignia All-New 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart 1080p Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com Also worth noting? It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you control the TV with your voice. All you have to do is press down the voice button and Alexa to do everything from launch a streaming service to play music. In reviews, customers who've given the TV a five-star rating say that it's "easy to operate." One raved, "This TV was perfect for our bedroom. It was easy to set up and add all the apps." Customers also appreciate the "sharp" picture quality as well as the "amazing sound." amazon Buy It! Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $219.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com If you prefer a bigger screen, check out the Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED Smart Fire TV that's currently 27 percent off. It features 4K Ultra HD, so you can enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies from streaming services and cable with crystal clear quality. For an immersive audio experience, it has DTS Studio Sound. More than 5,200 customers have given the device a five star-rating, saying it has a "beautiful display," with one writing, "The color is so vibrant, and [I] cannot stop talking about it." Others have had success giving the TV to loved ones, with one saying, "This was a gift for my mother-in-law and she is in love with it!" Ready for a home entertainment refresh? Head to Amazon to shop Insignia Smart Fire TV deals before the savings disappear! amazon Buy It! Insignia All-New 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping PSA: Today Only, These Beats Headphones with 47,000 Perfect Ratings Are 50% Off at Amazon There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13 Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Flattering Holiday Dresses That Will Still Arrive in Time — Starting at Just $10