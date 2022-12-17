Whoa! These Smart TVs Are on Sale for as Little as $80 at Amazon Right Now

If you're in the market for a home entertainment upgrade that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon this weekend.

The retailer put several Insignia Smart Fire TVs on sale for as little as $80 (yes, you read that right!). Whether you want a new screen to rewatch your favorite holiday movies or to keep up with your March Madness bracket come spring, you won't want to miss out on these deals that go up to 47 percent off.

Insignia Smart TV Deals

Looking for a small TV? Opt for the Insignia All-New Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV while it's on sale for just $100. The 24-inch screen has 1,080 pixel resolution for crystal clear display. And since it's a smart TV, it gives you easy access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime TV, and other streaming platforms. You can also watch Live TV and access apps like YouTube.

amazon

Buy It! Insignia All-New 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart 1080p Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Also worth noting? It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you control the TV with your voice. All you have to do is press down the voice button and Alexa to do everything from launch a streaming service to play music.

In reviews, customers who've given the TV a five-star rating say that it's "easy to operate." One raved, "This TV was perfect for our bedroom. It was easy to set up and add all the apps." Customers also appreciate the "sharp" picture quality as well as the "amazing sound."

amazon

Buy It! Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $219.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

If you prefer a bigger screen, check out the Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED Smart Fire TV that's currently 27 percent off. It features 4K Ultra HD, so you can enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies from streaming services and cable with crystal clear quality. For an immersive audio experience, it has DTS Studio Sound.

More than 5,200 customers have given the device a five star-rating, saying it has a "beautiful display," with one writing, "The color is so vibrant, and [I] cannot stop talking about it." Others have had success giving the TV to loved ones, with one saying, "​​This was a gift for my mother-in-law and she is in love with it!"

Ready for a home entertainment refresh? Head to Amazon to shop Insignia Smart Fire TV deals before the savings disappear!

amazon

Buy It! Insignia All-New 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

