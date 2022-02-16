This Best-Selling Smart TV Can Switch Between Apps Via Voice Command — and It's on Sale for $100
No matter if you watch cable or use a streaming service, having a smart TV is the most convenient way to watch your favorite movies and shows at home. You can even use them to stream Spotify, Youtube, and other applications on the big screen instead of using your phone or laptop. Sure, you can plug an Amazon Fire Stick into to any ordinary TV, but if you prefer for everything to be on one device, then consider a Fire TV instead: And there's one on sale at Amazon for $100 right now.
The Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD Fire TV is a smaller smart TV that's ideal for areas outside the main living area like your bedroom, kitchen, or basement. It can fit almost anywhere without being overwhelming and it provides a resolution of 720 pixels for amazing picture quality. One five-star reviewer who said it has "several unexpected features" raved about how great the screen quality and Wi-Fi connection was, even when it was connected to their smartphone's hotspot. They also claimed it worked better than an external USB Fire Stick.
Some of the additional features include voice remote capabilities with Amazon Alexa, access to thousands of channels, three HDMI ports, and the ability to connect it to other smart home devices. Plus, the home screen shows all your favorite apps and live channels as soon as you turn it on, making it easy to navigate.
Buy It! Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Another Amazon shopper said the TV was perfect for their home office and could even double as a second monitor when connected to their laptop or PC. They added that they were glad they got it on sale and wish they had done so sooner. Plus, several five-star reviewers wrote it was super easy to set up and didn't have any issues connecting to their Wi-Fi.
Amazon always has thousands of items on sale, but it's rare to see a smart TV discounted to $100, so you might even want to add more than one to your cart.
