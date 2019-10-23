This Inflatable Dinosaur Is One of Amazon’s Hottest Halloween Costumes Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

That viral T-rex costume you’ve likely seen all over Facebook is going to be everywhere this Halloween.

If Amazon’s list of best-sellers is any indication, this $45 inflatable dinosaur costume, which is currently at the top of its Movers and Shakers chart, is going to be wildly popular. The Prime-eligible costume has already racked up thousands of praise-filled reviews — not to mention, it’s been at the center of many buzzy news moments from viral pregnancy announcements to backyard weddings.

Image zoom

Buy It! Rubie’s Adult Size Jurassic World Inflatable Dinosaur Costume, $44.50; amazon.com

The child’s size design of the inflatable T-Rex costume is currently at the top of Amazon’s clothing charts, while the adult size (that also comes in plus and teen sizes) is also towards the top. Both of the blow-up jumpsuit costumes feature built-in fans that inflate the costume for you — no huffing and puffing required. You can even pay a little more for an upgraded version that features sound effects.

Image zoom

Buy It! Rubie’s Child’s Size Jurassic World T-Rex Inflatable Costume, $53.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Both kids and grownups rave about the costume, calling it the “best purchase ever made,” “hilarious,” and “worth every penny.” Just be sure to size up if you’re in-between sizes (reviewers claim it tends to run small), and make sure you have a few extra AA batteries on hand in case you need to add some more air mid-party.

“This was seriously the very best and most fun I have ever had as an adult on Halloween,” one reviewer wrote. “My kids love dinosaurs and they were thrilled with these costumes. They were relatively easy to get on and off, quite warm for our cold Halloween, and a major hit with friends, family, and neighbors! No joke, they got extra candy at almost every house just because they made people laugh.”

“Best money ever spent on Amazon,” another chimed in. “Everyone loves this costume and I have so much fun wearing it. Worth every penny!! I am 5’4″ and about 120 pounds and there is lots of room. My brother is 6′ and about 175 and it fits him also.”

Those who plan to wear it for Halloween will be delighted to know that most reviewers have worn it well beyond October 31. In fact, if you take a quick look at the over 4,500 Amazon reviews, you’ll see that plenty of fun-loving owners have worn it to weddings, family parties, and other special occasions.

“Best purchase I have ever made,” another reviewer wrote. “I didn’t even buy it for Halloween. I literally just wanted to dress up like a T-Rex from time to time. Life is tough, sometimes you just want to feel happy. My son loves it. I put it on and we have dance parties. It’s the little things. Two small thumbs on very short arms up!”

With this costume on hand, we have a feeling this will be your most rawr-some Halloween yet!