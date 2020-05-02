Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Face Covering Is Actually Easy to Breathe Through

In case you missed it, there has been a pivot to creating reusable face masks. From sellers on Etsy to clothing brands like Reformation, there are many places you can look for one right now, and tons of shoppers are turning to this multifunctional face covering on Amazon in particular.

The iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask is currently the best-seller in several categories on Amazon, including clothing and accessories. Made from 100 percent polyester, it’s lightweight, super stretchy, and moisture-wicking. You can choose from 21 vibrant prints, and you can wear it like a headband, bandana, hairband, or even a hood —it’s not just a face mask.

The best part? With standard shipping, it can be at your door by next week.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! iHeartRaves Multifunctional Seamless Face Mask, $12.95 (orig. $14.95); amazon.com

Over 1,000 shoppers have left the mask positive four- and five-star reviews, saying it’s very comfortable and has surpassed their expectations.

“I have tried many different styles of cloth face coverings and masks to date. This is the first one that does not fog up my glasses and is user friendly,” one shopper wrote. “When I get in [the] car I just have to pull it down — I don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving in [there] and having to go back and get it."

Customers also love that the mask stays put and is easy to breathe through.

“I am very happy with my new mask. Finally I have a mask [where] I can be protected and also breathe in without feeling like I’m suffocating myself,” another shopper wrote. “I can breathe through it easily while working a 10-hour shift.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a cloth face covering that’s comfortable, lightweight, and breathable, you may want to add the iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask to your cart.