Idris Elba Is Teaming Up with Ford to Launch the All-Electric Mustang-Inspired SUV

The actor previously worked at Ford when he was younger

By Eric Todisco
November 04, 2019 10:00 AM

Idris Elba has long gotten engines revving – but now he’s doing it quite literally, by teaming up with Ford on their next major launch.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the Hobbs & Shaw star, 47, is joining Ford as a creative partner to help launch the company’s all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV. The launch will occur on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

“As a member of the Ford family who worked at [the brand’s] Dagenham, U.K. [automotive factory] in the 1980s, and with his passion for performance and in the environment, it’s a match Ford is excited about,” the company said in a press release.

Ford
Ford

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive also expressed his excitement about working with Ford to launch the new SUV.

“Most people don’t know this, but I worked at Ford as a young guy,” he said. “My dad also worked at Ford. It’s practically in my blood. So working on this project and getting behind the wheel of a car that takes us all towards the future feels like things are coming full circle, but with more exhilaration and tech.”

