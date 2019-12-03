Celebs Like Lucy Hale and Julianne Hough Rarely Exercise Without This One Item — and It’s on Sale

Image zoom BACKGRID

Celebs are a great source of inspiration, and not just for your outfits: They’re never slacking on how to make daytime errands more manageable, more efficient, and more sustainable. First, Jennifer Garner made your daily coffee runs much more eco-friendly (bye, wasteful cardboard cups); now, a celeb-loved water bottle is going to majorly improve your workouts.

Hydration is key to fitness, but those 16-ounce bottles you pick up at the store just don’t cut it because the water doesn’t stay chilled — and there’s nothing worse than drinking room-temperature H2O after a sweaty workout, right? That’s why Lucy Hale, Julianne Hough, and more rarely exercise without Hydro Flask water bottles, and have been spotted multiple times hiking or leaving the gym with the colorful canteens in hand.

Designed with the brand’s signature TempShield™ insulation, the bottle will keep your liquids cold for up to 24 hours, a must when working out on a scorching summer day, and hot for up to six, which is great for the winter months. It’ll even keep your beverages carbonated, if that’s your preference.

Furthermore, the canteens are BPA-and phthalate-free and hold at least three times as much water as those tiny plastic bottles. In other words, you’ll be spending less time refilling your bottle and more time on the treadmill. (You’ll thank us later.)

And as far as water bottles go, these are pretty good-looking, too. Today only, you can snag one of these celeb-approved Hydro Flask bottles for 25 percent off thanks to Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale. Shop them below at a discount while you still can.

