You Can Get a Hulu Subscription for Only $1.99 a Month — but Not for Long

If you've never subscribed to Hulu, now's the time to do it

By Alex Warner
November 28, 2019 12:27 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Getty

Streaming services are the talk of the town as of late thanks to Disney+ and Apple TV — but Hulu just gave us a new reason to keep talking. 

The popular streaming service has slashed the price of its basic subscription plan to just $1.99 per month, down from $5.99, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Yes, we’re serious! If you do that math, that adds up to just under $24 for the entire year (and saves you a whopping $48). 

A basic Hulu subscription gives you access to stream thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows, including Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Future Man, and Marvel Runaways. Though this plan is not ad-free, it comes with the ability to stream on up to two devices at one time — and for only $2 a month, it’s worth the commercial breaks. 

This amazing deal is for new subscribers only, so you won’t be able to cancel your current plan and re-subscribe to get the cheaper price. Those who signed up for last year’s Hulu promotion on Cyber Monday are also excluded from this new one. 

So, if you’re someone who has never signed up for Hulu, now’s the time to do it while you can still get it this cheap. Head to Hulu to subscribe ASAP because this offer ends on December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 

Buy It! Hulu Basic Subscription, $1.99/month (orig. $5.99/month); hulu.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.