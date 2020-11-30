Teachers and Students Agree This Laptop Is Great for Distance Learning — and It’s $114 Off on Amazon
As families head into their ninth month of virtual learning, the need for at-home resources to support kids during this challenging time isn’t going anywhere. Arming kids with educational supplies like the right laptop to help with Zoom classes and distance learning is important; that’s why we are happy to report that we found an excellent laptop for the job.
The HP Pavilion x360 is a customer-loved laptop that turns into a tablet, making it the perfect portable device for kids learning at home or in the classroom. Right now, it’s 15 percent off for Cyber Monday, and shoppers can get it for over $100 off the original price.
The laptop comes with 8GB of memory to easily store photos and homework assignments without running out of space. It also has a long battery life of nearly 10 hours, so kids can connect without a plug wherever they are. Of course, it comes with WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities and has a handy touch screen for kids to toggle between screens or write answers to assignments on the spot.
Buy It! HP Pavilion x360 14 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop, $645.99 (orig. 759.99); amazon.com
Plus, Amazon shoppers agree that this is an excellent laptop for virtual learning. “I use it for online class,” writes one reviewer. “I have to run some programs for my science classes. It has NOT let me down.”
Even teachers rave about the laptop’s functionality, saying that it’s “very fast and is very easy to set up.”
“As a teacher, I am using it for distance learning,” writes another customer.
The laptop is also lightweight and thin, so it’s ideal for packing in a backpack or traveling. While we don’t know when school will be back to normal, we do know that this deal is only for today, so we suggest jumping on it while you still can.
