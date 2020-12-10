Celebrating Solo? Here's a Better Way to Spend the Holidays Alone

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Dig into this not-so-typical list of activities you can take advantage of if you're going to be home alone this year

This year may be the first time you're going to spend the holidays alone. And while the thought may fill you with dread at first, with a little planning, it might not be so bad. You might even ... enjoy it.

Though 2020 has proven to be a difficult year for everyone, it's almost over, so why not close this chapter with a memorable holiday that will be unlike any other for the sole reason that you are in the driver's seat of this sleigh ride. All normalcy and rules went out the door once this pandemic began, so it's time to look for the silver lining and create the ultimate holiday experience you've always wanted.

Here's a list of things to fire up your imagination as you spend the holidays solo:

Have Your Own Great British Bake Off

The popular British baking competition is thoroughly enjoyable and highly addicting. There's comedy, drama, suspense and enough variety in the challenges to keep our short attention spans hooked. Even when there seems to be disaster in the tent, the show never dwells on negativity. Bakers continue to crack on.

Watching the show from start to finish is the perfect way to spend your holiday downtime, and if you've already done that, try to make a famous bake at home. You can start with the show's iconic opening credits chocolate cake with raspberries on top.

Pop Your Real Housewives Cherry

If you're new to the Bravo universe and you've heard rumors about the Real Housewives franchises ... they're probably all true. Causal watchers may not understand the entertainment value of watching these women live out their lives on TV, but true fans know there's a lot more to them and their stories. Through divorces, raising children, affairs, deportations, jail time, exploring sexuality, dealing with addiction, deaths, rollercoaster careers and coping with growing older, the housewives give us an inside look into their worlds so we can escape ours.

If you're completely new to Housewives, start with Salt Lake City. It's the newest franchise to hit Bravo and the women truly deliver. If you're trying to catch up, Potomac must be at the top of your binge list and Atlanta should be next.

Pamper Yourself

Self-care means different things to different people. You can dive into beauty treatments: face masks, hair masks, nails, baths. You can meditate and journal. You can nap ... for hours. You can draw, paint, sew or my favorite: read. Diving into a book is the best way to travel to far away places and wake up different emotions and thoughts that have been lying dormant in your mind. Curl up in your favorite reading nook and let your brain run free as you devour each page. My no. 1 pick to start? Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong.

Undo Yourself By Bingewatching The Undoing & Other Must-See Shows

There is so much out there to watch these days. While I love a great film or rewatching an old sitcom, I've come to find that the limited series category hits the sweet spot if you're going to invest your time in a show. You get your binge fix and you also get an ending, so you never have to wait for a season 2. My current favorites include HBO's The Undoing and Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.

If You Have the Means, Spend Your Money Here

There are so many ways to give back this holiday season. If you are able, choose a charity or nonprofit to donate to, or shop small businesses. Help spread the word to others. You can start here:

Journal Your Way Into 2021

The reality is that our new normal may be here to stay for a while. It's time to adapt and reimagine what our goals will look like heading into 2021. The best way to make sense of things is to write your ideas down so you can plan ahead. Since it's the holidays, add a fun element and try bullet journaling! Get a few tips from Julianne Doodles and decorate your pages with her cute custom stickers.

Break a Sweat with Chloe Ting

The last thing you want to do is work out during the holidays, but hear me out. Chloe Ting has been my go-to guru all throughout quarantine. I love her workouts because she has low impact options, no-weight options and all of her videos are free and go super quick. Just press play and give it a try.

Spend Time on Your Side Hustle

Feeling stuck in your career? Not feeling a 9-to-5 lifestyle? Now is the time to feed your passion and take a chance on pursuing a different career. Maybe you like your day job but you want to make your side hustle more profitable. Create a business plan, take an educational online class, put out original content and feed that side of you that you've been neglecting for far too long.

Redo Your Living Space

Now that we're spending a lot more time at home, use this time to rearrange your place so it works for you. As you trim the tree or light the menorah, move your couch closer to the window so you get more natural sunlight. Put up wallpaper to jazz up a bland corner, or do a pantry clean-out. Put your Home Edit knowledge to the test and revamp your home.

Write Letters to Your Friends

After knocking out each activity on this list, you might be having the best holiday ever. But for family and friends who may be struggling with being alone, try sending a letter. While a text, phone call or FaceTime are all suitable options, too, there's nothing like a handwritten card to let a person know that they're missed and loved.