7 Ways to Get the Spark Back After Spending 24/7 With Your Partner for Months

The beginning of quarantine was easier, wasn’t it? You snuggled on the couch, you slept in, you went on long walks together - you might have even made plans for where you’d travel after restrictions were lifted. Well, that was seven months ago. Now you’re arguing over who ate the last slice of pizza and - fine, you’ll just say it - you hate the way your partner talks to coworkers on Zoom.

It's normal for relationships to feel stale after months of confinement, but it doesn’t take much to reinvigorate your enthusiasm for your partner. Here's where to start.

Understand You’re Both Under Stress

“Without anything else going wrong, the uncertainty of the pandemic situation alone is contributing to a sense of what I call 'ambient anxiety' and overall stress -- and stressed people get irritable,” says Dove Pressnall, a licensed marriage and family therapist, who adds that this stress is normal.

Successful couples work together to help each other through it. “I'm seeing that couples who acknowledge the stresses and actively collaborate on how to bring some relief and calm into their home are doing better overall,” says Pressnall. “People always have a choice in how to respond to their partner; practicing responding in ways that are kind, patient, and compassionate can only help those inevitably difficult moments.”

Make Date Time A Priority

“It’s funny, before the pandemic, my husband and I already had a scheduled date night - but we kept cancelling due to other commitments and appointments,” says Myra J. of Kennesaw, Georgia, who has been married for 31 years. “Since all of our in-person events have been cancelled, [we’ve been spending more time] on our phones or in front of our computers. Lately, we’ve decided to block out our calendars and commit to Friday night as our date night. Usually it’s dinner and a charcuterie tray, but sometimes we schedule the time to talk about important things. It’s been the best decision we’ve made.”

Date time is something Monique and Jake Schlank of Midlothian, Virginia take seriously. Married for two years, the couple cook meals together and have even developed a new hobby. “We recently started playing Dungeons & Dragons and coaching co-op video games,” says Monique. The couple also began working out together to maintain their closeness and have more fun.

Pressnall agrees that couples need to prioritize their time together to remain close. “Some parents are also finding the logistics of juggling home-based school and work can take over their every interaction,” she says. “Setting aside time each day for planning [together] can [prevent] some of the stressed communication during the next day.”

That doesn’t mean you should be all business, though: “It's also important to make time for non-logistical connections,” she says. ”One couple I work with has instituted a non-alcoholic 'cocktail hour' to sit on their back porch and connect. Starting the day with coffee together or making a habit of walking around the block after work can make a huge difference in how it feels to be in a couple and pave the way for more enjoyable interactions throughout the day.”

Realize Some Alone Time Is Good

After seven months of knowing every move your partner makes, it’s healthy for you and your partner to need a bit of time to yourselves. This doesn’t mean you have to separate!

“[My husband] is content watching television, doing housework, yard work, and cooking,” says Phyllis S.R. of Chesapeake, Virginia. “I stay busy with daily workouts, my creative writing class, and attending virtual workshops. We have a different rhythm, that’s all.”

A long walk in nature by yourself, or perhaps an afternoon working on a personal hobby is often enough to give you and your partner space. Time apart also allows you and your partner to miss each other - a healthy part of any relationship.

A Little Less Screen Time

Keep phones away during meals for undistracted bonding time. Use the time to talk about anything! What you discuss is up to you - you can talk about the best sandwich you’ve ever had or where you’d like to retire. You can choose conversation starters like the insightful We’re Not Really Strangers, {The And} Couples Edition, or The Intimacy Deck - or keep each other on your toes with Answer The Internet or the unconventional Superfight . Asking questions (and listening to the answers) is an important part of a healthy relationship.

A Little More Screen Time

Studies have shown that watching erotic films can make a couple feel closer. Not quite the sexy movie type? The same study showed that watching gripping fare like mysteries, thrillers, or action films increase excitement in couples. This type can benefit couples by giving the couples something to speculate about, which encourages conversation and enhances closeness. Nature films like Planet Earth also increase excitement; couples often comment to each other about the uniqueness or rarity of animals featured on the show, which helps the couples bond over learning something new.

Help Them Replace What’s Missing

Each person in a relationship interacts with the world in a unique way, which means that mid-pandemic, your partner may miss different aspects of society than you do. Rather than be frustrated by that, try to identify what they’re craving and help supplement that.

According to Dr. Janice Presser, one of the things your partner may miss is agency: "the motivation that drives people to want to master their world; to learn; to leave their mark,” she explains, adding that it can be a kindness to help jump-start them into action. “If the pandemic is frustrating your partner in this area, try helping them work around the blocks, but do it in a quiet way. I like to think of it as gently sweeping the pebbles from their path rather than using one of those industrial strength leaf blowers.”

Extroverts might find the lack of socialization during the pandemic difficult. “People who are primarily motivated by interacting with other people can be intensely frustrated when they can’t congregate safely,” Dr. Presser says. Rather than suggest something you might find satisfying (like enjoying a book quietly), which "to them will sound like you are trivializing their needs or worse," she says, "try a little ‘playtime’ with them – the kind of chit-chat they’re missing. It will be easier for you if you think of it as a new skill you’re learning.”

Respect Each Other

Respect is the foundation of all successful relationships, so it’s key to start there when looking to make any positive changes. Laura Perez of Orlando, Florida, has been with their now-wife for more than 30 years, during which time they raised six children between them. “It hasn’t been easy. Keeping the spark alive was definitely a challenge,” they say. “But now, 30 years later and legally married, we finally had the opportunity to live alone with each other. Guess what we found out? We really like each other. We each have our quirks and for many things we are complete opposites but we’ve come to realize communication is key.”

Perez says that in addition to respect, they focus on trust and small acts of kindness that keep them both feeling good about the other. “Little things like making her breakfast, or her noticing I need new socks, mean everything,” they say. And the best part is the intimacy is real. Not forced or expected but wanted and real. Spark? Our spark has been going strong for 30 years and I hope for 30 more.”

The pandemic won’t last forever, so being willing to invest in those relationship-building activities even when you least want to is what will keep your love going strong long after we’re all allowed back outside.