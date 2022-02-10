Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

PEOPLE talks to comedian and author of How To Be Alone, Lane Moore, about how to spend Valentine's Day on your own

How to Be Alone on Valentine's Day Credit: Getty

Valentine's, Galentine's or Singles Awareness Day: there are a few days in February where it can feel really difficult to be on your own.

PEOPLE spoke with Lane Moore, author of How to Be Alone: If You Want To, And Even If You Don't and host of the Tinder Live show, about how to spend Valentine's Day — a holiday that is usually all about being a couple — on your own. Whether you find yourself newly single or you've been perpetually swiping on dating apps, here's Moore's advice for not just surviving the holiday, but thriving beyond it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DO: Acknowledge that Valentine's Day is a little silly.

"I think that there's a rise in consciousness that, out of all the holidays, [Valentine's Day] is so ridiculous," Moore jokes of Valentine's Day, adding that amid the pandemic and lack of any real dating scene, it feels even more nonsensical than usual.

When you shift that narrative, it becomes easier to recognize that you're enough on your own, Moore says. "Valentine's Day can be a day when you take care of yourself and honor how wonderful you are — you're enough on your own. You don't need another person to be good enough, especially on one pointless day."

DO: Do the thing you want to do.

How to Be Alone on Valentine's Day Credit: Getty

"We have so many obligations all of the time of what we should do, what we have to do, things we don't want to do," Moore says, explaining that Valentine's Day is "a great day to ask yourself, 'What would I like to do today?' because that's probably what you would do with a partner anyway. You would do all the things that make you really happy. Whether that's doing nothing or something, that's up to you."

Moore adds, "Remember: All the things you'd like to do with your perfect partner, you can do those things with yourself."

DON'T: Close yourself off while you're out on your own.

Sure, you may not go out by yourself with the aim of meeting other people, but don't shut yourself off to the possibility of making connections or new friends along the way. Even something as simple as sharing a smile with someone else you notice is by themselves — "Don't act like they're beating some kind of disease — they're going to dinner in February," Moore laughs —goes a long way.

DO: Be alone, but together. Plan a get-together with your other friends who are spending the holiday alone (either virtually or in-person).

How to Be Alone on Valentine's Day Credit: Getty

"Before the Internet you felt like you were the only one having this feeling [of loneliness] and that you were the only one in the world like this," Moore says, adding that the past few years have made us all more open to meeting online and finding people who feel the same way. Moore often hosts livestreams on holidays, inviting others to join if they're also alone, and there's nothing stopping you from also video chatting with your pals, or attending virtual shows.

"There's something really important about engaging with people — even if it's just in a virtual community — who are feeling the same way as you," Moore says. "So much of feeling bad that you don't have a partner is just shame. And shame can be dissolved once you see that there's nothing wrong with you — a lot of people feel this way."

It's why Moore started her live comedy show, Tinder Live, which she is currently touring around the U.S. "Doing a tour and shows on Valentine's Day was important to me because it's when all of the shame and the beliefs that everyone is winning except for you on dating apps is at its height," Moore explains, "and I wanted to take that and not only dissipate that but provide a show that single people can go to and laugh about how hard it can be."

DO: Something that makes you happy, and be open to meeting other people while you do it.

How to Be Alone on Valentine's Day Credit: Getty

"Go do something that you really love. Go to comedy or music shows of artists that you really know and love, or a concept you really like, because oftentimes, the people going there too feel very similarly to you," Moore says. "Odds are, you will meet friends there because you already have a shared connection.

Comedy shows, the theater or concerts are all suggestions Moore makes when it comes to a solo activity because, even if you're alone, you're surrounded by other people who like the same thing that you do and who are all there for the same reason. Moore says that she often encourages women to come to her show even if they are on their own, "because you have like-minded people who also were like 'Screw it, I'm gonna go do what I want to do,' which means you've automatically got something in common."

DON'T: Try to fix your loneliness on Valentine's Day.

Moore says that the instinct may be to "try to fix it" on Valentine's Day. We've all been there: You start feeling lonely and so you open up your dating app and try to meet someone. "There's this feeling like your homework is due. It's like, 'Wait a minute! I'm supposed to feel madly in love on this day!' and then you beat yourself up about it. Just remind yourself that this isn't anything you've done incorrectly."

DON'T: Worry about what other people think of your solo outing.

Lane Moore Credit: Lane Moore

Some people carry shame around with them when they are out and about by themselves, but Moore says that the reality is that "nobody cares," and if they do, it's because they admire the fact that you can be by yourself. There's freedom in realizing that other people are focusing on themselves, and not on you being solo. So if you're feeling self-conscious about being alone, remind yourself that no one cares about it nearly as much as you do.