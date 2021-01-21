5 Heart-Shaped Hot Chocolate Bomb Molds That You Can Get on Amazon Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

This winter, traditional seasonal favorites like candy canes and gingerbread houses were seemingly pushed aside to make room for a new holiday favorite: hot chocolate bombs. The fun and interactive dessert took over the internet after viral TikTok videos and Pinterest photos were posted, and now, it's hard to come by somebody who hasn't heard of the tasty treat. But the popular sweet is getting an upgrade just in time for Valentine's Day.
Similar to the circular molds used to make classic hot cocoa bombs, there are also heart-shaped models available. These lovey-dovey designs come in a few different forms — some are more diamond-shaped while others rounded — but the majority cost under $20.
They work just like the circular molds. To make them, melt together chocolate, heavy cream, and sugar, then spread the concoction onto the mold — which creates half of a heart shape — and place the chocolate-coated molds in the refrigerator. To get the surprise effect, add sprinkles, cocoa powder, and whatever else you want to one half heart before placing another half on top and using chocolate to seal it shut.
Once they're solidified and cooled, place your chocolatey heart in a mug, pour some steamy milk over top, and enjoy a slow unveiling of all the treats inside as the milk melts the chocolate casing. You can see just how fun these bombs are by watching TikTok user @sprinklepop's instructional video.
Using the molds to make a Valentine's Day surprise for kids or as a hand-on couples' activity for the big day is a memory in itself, and the result is just as sweet. Take it from some Amazon reviewers who have already tested the sculpts.
"Bought these for hot chocolate bombs and I am very happy with how easy it was to remove and how easy it is to clean," wrote one five-star reviewer for the Motzu mold. "Would buy again."
Aside from whipping up trendy hot chocolate bombs, you can also use these heart-shaped molds to create a multitude of fun things, like bars of soap, miniature cakes, and jello. They're a kitchen accessory that you'll find new uses for over time — because who wouldn't want a heart-shaped goodie?
Similar to their circular counterparts, heart-shaped molds are starting to sell out. Given the timing (Valentine's Day is less than a few weeks away, folks!), we scouted out five top-rated sets on Amazon that will arrive before February. Shop them below:
Buy It! Diamond Heart Silicone Cake Mold, $13.50 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amurgo Diamond Heart Silicone Mold, $15.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Baker Depot Set of 2 Silicone Molds $15.60; amazon.com
Buy It! homEdge 6-Cavity Heart Silicone Mold, 3 Packs, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Silicone Heart Diamond Shaped Cake Mold Tray, $14.99; amazon.com