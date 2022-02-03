These TikTok-Famous Magnetic Covers Prevent Pet Hair and Debris from Clogging Your Floor Vents

Not all homes have floor vents, but if you do, then you know just how dirty they can get within a matter of days (especially if you have pets). It's also easy for small essentials and food particles to get stuck inside the register without even realizing it. Instead of constantly trying to clean the vents, one TikTok user (@julianna_claire) found the solution on Amazon for just $24 and they said it only takes a few seconds to install. The viral video gained more than 1.6 million views in just a few days, so add this genius find to your cart before it starts selling out.