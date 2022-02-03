These TikTok-Famous Magnetic Covers Prevent Pet Hair and Debris from Clogging Your Floor Vents
Not all homes have floor vents, but if you do, then you know just how dirty they can get within a matter of days (especially if you have pets). It's also easy for small essentials and food particles to get stuck inside the register without even realizing it. Instead of constantly trying to clean the vents, one TikTok user (@julianna_claire) found the solution on Amazon for just $24 and they said it only takes a few seconds to install. The viral video gained more than 1.6 million views in just a few days, so add this genius find to your cart before it starts selling out.
The Homponent Magnetic Air Vent Screen Covers come in a pack of two and is available in three sizes to fit multiple types of registers. It can also be ordered in four neutral colors to better match your floor. The magnetic liner makes it practically foolproof and easy to install, while the screen prevents jewelry, food, toys, and even pet hair from clogging your airways.
You should still routinely clean your vents regardless, but these covers make it a less daunting task and will save you from having to do it as often. Plus, you won't be left wondering where your other earring or small hair accessory went.
Buy It! Homponent Magnetic Air Vent Screen Cover, $23.50; amazon.com
"I live in an older house with larger floor vents (8 [inches by] 10 [inches]). I couldn't find anything to screen out pet hair falling in until I tried these," wrote one five-star reviewer. "A set of two fits perfectly over my odd size vents. The magnetic edges snapped right in place, easy peasy. The warm air comes out of the vent and the cat hair stays out of the vent. I'll definitely be buying more for my other vents. Why didn't someone think of this sooner?"
Several reviewers also use it to block pet food and treats from falling through their vents. And another said it prevents any bugs and critters from crawling up their ventilation system, which might give you peace of mind if this is an issue for you.
Since the TikTok video is to going viral, now is the time to add a pack of these vent covers to your Amazon shopping list. Seeing as how they've grown so much in popularity over the past few days, we won't be shocked if they sell out soon.
