A Popular Power Scrubber Set with 20 Attachments to Clean Every Surface of Your Home Is Just $20 on Amazon

It makes floors and showers look “brand new”
By Carly Kulzer March 19, 2022 09:00 AM
Instead of filling your cleaning closet with multiple gadgets and machines, it might just be better to invest in a few attachments for something you already have. You might not think an ordinary drill can double as a cleaning tool, but with the right accessories, it can make parts of your home look brand new. We found a 20-piece set on Amazon that has all the brushes and scrub pads you need to clean quickly and efficiently with minimal effort. Plus, it's on sale for just $20 right now. 

The Holikme 20-Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set works best with a cordless drill so you can clean without limitations. The drill isn't included in the kit, but it does come with six scrubber brushes, nine scouring pads, three sponges, and one extension rod. They're each color-coded according to the attachment guidelines to help you decipher which attachment is best for each task. The kit is ideal for cleaning bathtubs, grout, upholstery, countertops, floors, tile, showers, toilets, and even carpet. 

The attachment kit can easily fit in a storage bin or bag and can end up replacing a few cleaning tools you already have. A 20-piece kit for $20 means you're essentially only paying $1 for each cleaning attachment, which is way cheaper than buying them separately.

The kit has more than 21,900 five-star ratings and some customers claimed that it cleaned their shower and tile floors so well that they look ″brand new.″ Another five-star reviewer called the kit an "elbow grease saver" and wrote that it's ″well worth the money," as it cleans things faster than some other tools. 

Take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers who can't stop raving about this cleaning kit. For just $20 you really can't go wrong, especially since it could save you time and money in the long run. 

