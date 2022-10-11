Believe it or not, the holidays are just around the corner. While you might normally wait until post-Thanksgiving to start your gift shopping, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is a great opportunity to get extra ahead of the game. Less stress around the holidays — yes, please!

Anyone with a Prime membership has exclusive access to thousands of deals across every department — it's essentially a second Prime Day. These prices are Black Friday- and Cyber Monday-level good. In fact, they're some of the best Amazon will have all year.

Whether you're merely perusing for ideas or are ready to start checking people off your list now, we've put together a few curated lists of some our favorite finds from the fashion, beauty, and home departments that would make great gifts. The best part? Everything is under $100, and we've included a wide range of prices so you can find what's best for your budget. (And we wouldn't blame you if you treated yourself to a little something, too.)

While you don't necessarily need to be a member to access all these deals, it definitely doesn't hurt to be one for all the perks you get. You can also just sign up for a free 30-day trial! Below, read about some of our favorites from each list.

Best Fashion Gifts:

If you're stuck on what to buy the fashion gurus in your life, take a page from celebrities' style guide, and scoop up the JW Pei Gabbi bag. It's been carried by a slew of supermodels and actresses, including Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Lupita Nyong'o. Designed from soft vegan leather and recycled plastic, the purse has a rectangular ruched silhouette that's reminiscent of the popular early 2000s trend and a short strap that's meant to be slung over the shoulder or elbow.

Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect little bag" and have used words like "elegant" and "beautiful" to describe it. One person even said, "It feels and looks like a high-end designer bag." It's available in 15 colors, including earth tones, like black and beige, that go with everything, as well as a few vibrant ones that will pop against any ensemble.

Buy It! JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Speaking of celebrity-worn fashion finds, the Ugg maxi slippers are going for as little as $60 a pair. Cool girls Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie have both been spotted wearing the platform slip-ons that are decorated with the brand's name in big block letters. You can get them in pink, black, and white, and the discount varies based on the color and size selected.

Buy It! Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal, $60 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com

Best Beauty Gifts:

For the beauty lovers in your life, grab a tub of the Laneige lip sleeping mask that Brooke Shields and Kendall Jenner use while it's 30 percent off. After all, there's a reason it's earned a five-star rating from more than 12,400 reviewers.

The lip mask is formulated with a blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter, along with vitamin C that helps nourish and deliver moisture, making it a practical pick for winter to heal chapped lips. Choose from six different flavors, including berry, vanilla, and pumpkin spice.

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Looking for another under-$20 beauty buy? You can snag the Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for just $12 a bottle right now. And yes, it's exactly how it sounds: water in a bottle that sprays as an ultra-fine mist. But it's not just any regular water. It comes straight from a thermal spring in the south of France, and has unique mineral and biological properties that soothe, soften, and calm sensitive skin.

Not only does the product have thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers, one of whom called it "magical fairy juice," but it's also been praised by celebrities like Irina Shayk and Gwyneth Paltrow, who uses the spray for a "quick refresher."

Buy It! Avène Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, $12.95 (orig. $16.65); amazon.com

Best Home Gifts:

With colder temperatures for the foreseeable future, cozy gifts are always a good idea — which is why you might want to add this highly reviewed plush faux fur blanket to your cart ASAP. It normally goes for $30, but you can get it for under $20 during Prime Day 2.0. That's so budget-friendly, you could get one for yourself, too.

More than 22,400 people have given the blanket a perfect rating, praising it for being "very soft" and "warm but not super hot." One enthusiastic reviewer said, "This is like a hug wrapped up in a blanket!" They added: "It will put me back to sleep just because of the comfort level."

Buy It! Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

It's no secret that pumpkin spice returns like clockwork this time of year, from coffee drinks to tasty snacks to scented candles. You'll definitely want to stock up on the latter since you can get a good deal on one of the most popular brands. The 22-ounce jars of Yankee Candles' beloved spiced pumpkin scent are currently 40 percent off.

The company's candles are made with paraffin-grade candle wax that has the ability to burn for up to 150 hours, making them worth the extra money. But the fact that you can save on them right now is all the more reason to add a couple to your cart for gifts and yourself.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented 22-Ounce Jar, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to shop more holiday gifts you can save on during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale before it ends Wednesday, October 12 at midnight PT.

Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings, $12.73 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eyes, $12.15with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Buy It! BeeGreen Initial Canvas Tote Bag, $15.19 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! NY Threads Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe, $21.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $28.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Reebok Princess Sneaker, $34.92 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Buy It! Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $29.06 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Morovan Poly Gel Nail Kit for Nails, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fern and Willow King Size Pillows 2-Pack, $40.28 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dacrom Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun, $65.59 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set, $87.17 (orig. $130); amazon.com

Buy It! Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $95.99 (orig. $114.99); amazon.com

See More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals:

