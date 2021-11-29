Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Viral TikTok Products That Make the Perfect Gifts
From comfy active wear to beauty favorites, all of these TikTok-approved products make the perfect holiday gifts
Wireless Karaoke Mic
In the words of the viral TikTok that inspired this gift guide add, "Cellphones on silent and shut your mouths — the show is about to begin."
Buy It! Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Mic; $30.99, Amazon.com
Olaplex Gift Set
Olaplex has taken over our For You Page and to be honest ... our hair has never been happier. Get a bundle for your skeptical pal and show them what the hype is about.
Buy It! Olaplex Hair Essentials; $60, Sephora.com
Talking Dog Button Set
Whether you are impressed by Bunny the talking dog or genuinely fear her power ... maybe it's time to let your own pet do the talking.
Buy It! Talking Dog Button Set; $79.95, Fluent.pet
Milk Frother
Coffee-tok, we are here to update your froth game, okay? Hand frothers are great and all, but you can level-up your daily coffee TikToks with the Aeroccino3, which delivers a café-level froth, every time.
Buy It! Aeroccino3; $99, Nespresso.com
Flare Leggings
I'm old enough to remember when we just called these leggings "yoga pants," but that's neither here nor there.
Buy It! High Waisted Flare Legging; $29.95, Aerie.com
Claw Clips
Because we wouldn't be at peak early aughts nostalgia without a claw clip to tie the look together.
Buy It! Big Hair Claw Clip; $13.99, Amazon.com
Fruit Loops Candle
The candles from Ardent Candles are as nostalgic as they are adorable and great-smelling (reviewers say it smells just like real Fruit Loops). Plus, when you're done, the glass it comes in and spoon are entirely reusable — we love sustainable gifts!
Buy It! Fruit Loop Candle; $40, Ardentcandle.com
A Facial Roller
Ah, to be one of the women on my FYP rolling one of these over their faces the morning after a night out.
Buy It! Skin Gym IceCoolie Roller; $30, Ulta.com
The Beachwaver
Wave hello to camera-ready hair that will have everyone commenting, "Drop that hair routine!"
Buy It! Beachwaver; $119 (on sale for $71.40), Beachwaver.com
Heatless Curling Headband
Or if you're trying to protect your hair from heat while still achieving effortless curls, look no further than a curling headband.
Buy It! Curling Headband; $28, shop.robecurls.com
Crocs
We can't believe we're saying it but ... Crocs are back.
Buy It! Classic Clog; $49.99, Crocs.com
Matte Lipstick
It's Mikayla Nogueira approved (and a PEOPLE Beauty Awards winner!), so you know it's gotta be good!
Buy It! Color Fetish Matte Lipstick; $8.99, Milani.com
Sunloops Sunglasses
These vintage-inspired, interchangeable sunnies blew up because of TikTok and boy, are we glad they did.
Buy It! The Kimberli; $75, Wearsunloops.com
Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Users rave about how great this mask smells — and the way it really does leave their skin glowing.
Buy It! Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask; $45, Sephora.com
Pheromone Cologne
Maybe I'm just on "Single Girl TikTok," but people rave about the Pure Instinct Pheromone Perfume Oil, which allegedly enhances your pheromones (making you irresistibly attractive in the process). *Adds to cart.*
Buy It! Pure Instinct Roll-On; $15.95, Amazon.com
Makeup Freckles
No freckles? No problem! TikTok went crazy over this product that lets your draw freckles on your face yourself.
Buy It! Freck The Original Freckle; $28, Sephora.comSephora.com
Rose Quartz Mini Roller
The perfect stocking stuffer that'll have them rollin' into the new year..
Buy It! EcoTools Rose Quartz Mini Roller; $9.99, Ulta.com
Blow-Dryer Brush
For those bouncy, gorgeous blow-outs it seems every famous TikToker has these days.
Buy It! Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush; $54.99, Target.com
Sky High Mascara
Ridiculously good lashes (no joke: this product won "best mascara" in our 2021 Beauty Awards) and glossy lips are all we're asking for in our stockings this year.
Buy It! Maybelline Lash Sensational Holiday Kit; $14.99, Target.com