Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Viral TikTok Products That Make the Perfect Gifts

From comfy active wear to beauty favorites, all of these TikTok-approved products make the perfect holiday gifts 

By Andrea Wurzburger November 29, 2021 01:35 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Wireless Karaoke Mic

In the words of the viral TikTok that inspired this gift guide add, "Cellphones on silent and shut your mouths — the show is about to begin." 

Buy It! Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Mic; $30.99, Amazon.com

Olaplex Gift Set

Olaplex has taken over our For You Page and to be honest ... our hair has never been happier. Get a bundle for your skeptical pal and show them what the hype is about. 

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Essentials; $60, Sephora.com

Talking Dog Button Set

Whether you are impressed by Bunny the talking dog or genuinely fear her power ... maybe it's time to let your own pet do the talking. 

Buy It! Talking Dog Button Set; $79.95, Fluent.pet

Milk Frother

Coffee-tok, we are here to update your froth game, okay? Hand frothers are great and all, but you can level-up your daily coffee TikToks with the Aeroccino3, which delivers a café-level froth, every time. 

Buy It! Aeroccino3; $99, Nespresso.com

Flare Leggings

I'm old enough to remember when we just called these leggings "yoga pants," but that's neither here nor there. 

Buy It! High Waisted Flare Legging; $29.95, Aerie.com

Claw Clips

Because we wouldn't be at peak early aughts nostalgia without a claw clip to tie the look together. 

Buy It! Big Hair Claw Clip; $13.99, Amazon.com

Fruit Loops Candle

The candles from Ardent Candles are as nostalgic as they are adorable and great-smelling (reviewers say it smells just like real Fruit Loops). Plus, when you're done, the glass it comes in and spoon are entirely reusable — we love sustainable gifts! 

Buy It! Fruit Loop Candle; $40, Ardentcandle.com

A Facial Roller

Ah, to be one of the women on my FYP rolling one of these over their faces the morning after a night out. 

Buy It! Skin Gym IceCoolie Roller; $30, Ulta.com

The Beachwaver

Wave hello to camera-ready hair that will have everyone commenting, "Drop that hair routine!" 

Buy It! Beachwaver; $119 (on sale for $71.40), Beachwaver.com

Heatless Curling Headband

Or if you're trying to protect your hair from heat while still achieving effortless curls, look no further than a curling headband. 

Buy It! Curling Headband; $28, shop.robecurls.com

Crocs

We can't believe we're saying it but ... Crocs are back

Buy It! Classic Clog; $49.99, Crocs.com

Matte Lipstick

It's Mikayla Nogueira approved (and a PEOPLE Beauty Awards winner!), so you know it's gotta be good!

Buy It! Color Fetish Matte Lipstick; $8.99, Milani.com

Sunloops Sunglasses

These vintage-inspired, interchangeable sunnies blew up because of TikTok and boy, are we glad they did. 

Buy It! The Kimberli; $75, Wearsunloops.com

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Users rave about how great this mask smells — and the way it really does leave their skin glowing. 

Buy It! Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask; $45, Sephora.com

Pheromone Cologne

Maybe I'm just on "Single Girl TikTok," but people rave about the Pure Instinct Pheromone Perfume Oil, which allegedly enhances your pheromones (making you irresistibly attractive in the process). *Adds to cart.* 

Buy It! Pure Instinct Roll-On; $15.95, Amazon.com

Makeup Freckles

No freckles? No problem! TikTok went crazy over this product that lets your draw freckles on your face yourself. 

Buy It! Freck The Original Freckle; $28, Sephora.comSephora.com

Rose Quartz Mini Roller

The perfect stocking stuffer that'll have them rollin' into the new year..

Buy It! EcoTools Rose Quartz Mini Roller; $9.99, Ulta.com

Blow-Dryer Brush

For those bouncy, gorgeous blow-outs it seems every famous TikToker has these days. 

Buy It! Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush; $54.99, Target.com

Sky High Mascara

Ridiculously good lashes (no joke: this product won "best mascara" in our 2021 Beauty Awards) and glossy lips are all we're asking for in our stockings this year. 

Buy It! Maybelline Lash Sensational Holiday Kit; $14.99, Target.com

By Andrea Wurzburger