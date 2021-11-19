Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

Who says stocking stuffers are throwaway gifts? We've compiled the perfect, thoughtful additions to your gifts this holiday season 

By Andrea Wurzburger November 19, 2021 05:17 PM
Foldable Wine Bottle

Wine not gift the ability to take wine any time?

Buy It! Wine2Go Foldable Wine Bottle; $9.99, amazon.com

Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers

A total hole-in-one gift for the golf enthusiast in your life who has every golf-related accessory they could ask for. 

Buy It! Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers; $30, uncommongoods.com

Reusable Bags from Ecobags

With these reusable totes, you'll have the "best gift giver" title in the bag. 

Buy It! Market Collection String Bag; $11.99, store.ecobags.com

UGG Cozy Chenille Socks

Because the gift of coziness never goes out of style. 

Buy It! UGG Cozy Chenille Socks; $19.95, amazon.com 

Chella Travel Size Manifest Bronze Eyeshadow Palette

Manifest the perfect makeup look for your friend who is always getting glam on the go.  

Buy It! Chella Travel Size Manifest Eyeshadow Palette; $20, Chella.com

Say It Do It Card Game

We dare you to gift your pals this Truth or Dare-esque game, which challenges players to get to know each other on a deeper level. 

Buy It! Say It Do It Card Game; $25, etsy.com

Personal Library Kit

The book lover in your life will scream (or whisper, if they're in a library) when you gift them this thoughtful stocking stuffer. 

Buy It! Knock Knock Original Personal Library Kit; $21.58, amazon.com

World's Smallest Vacuum

Have a friend who is heading back to the office in the new year? Part gag-gift, part practical one, this teensy tiny USB charged vacuum will keep their desk free of crumbs! 

Buy It! The World's Smallest Vacuum Cleaner; $15.95, urbanoutfitters.com

Masque Bar Masks

No girls' night is complete without a sheet mask! These Animalz masks from Masque Bar also make for the perfect silly photo op. 

Buy It! Christmas Animalz Gift Box Set; $12.99, masque.bar

Makeup Eraser

The fact that all this makeup eraser needs is water is the real gift here! 

Buy It! Makeup Eraser; $20, amazon.com 

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

For a person who travels constantly, Roku's latest 4k streaming stick is the perfect bonus to take with you everywhere. Whether it's at a hotel or in an RV, connect to WiFi and plug in to choose from a massive selection of free premium content that can be bingewatched in stunning 4K quality. There's also a wireless (or wired) headphone option if you want to stream but don't want to disturb any sleeping kiddos.

Buy it! Roku Streaming Stick 4K; $49.99 but on sale for $29.99 until Dec. 4, roku.com

Letters for a Year of Gratitude

You might get your own letter of thanks when you gift your loved one this set of 52 letters that encourage them to show love and appreciation throughout the year. 

Buy It! Letters for a Year of Gratitude; $19.95, bando.com

Bundled Up Monogram Mug

A classic stocking stuffer with some wintertime flair — and a personal touch! What's not to love?

Buy It! Bundle Up Monogram Mug; $14, anthropologie.com

Leather Charger Roll Up

Got a friend who has trouble keeping their electronics organized? Help them do it in the chicest way possible with a charger roll up! 

Buy It! Leather Charger Roll Up; $22-39, markandgraham.com

Copper Cow Coffee

Coffee lovers will go crazy for these single serve pour over coffee packs you can brew for hot or iced coffee, and even cold brew. They come in delicious flavors, like salted caramel, churro and vanilla, but if you like it straight then they have classic black, too. Add their 100 percent naturally sweetened creamers, and you'll be set to tackle the day.

Buy it! Copper Cow Coffee; $14 or start a monthly subscription for $11.20, coppercowcoffee.com

Kynup Reusable Straws

A collapsable, compact straw that they can bring (and clean) on the go is the perfect, practical stocking stuffer. 

Buy It! Portable Reusable Straws; $14.99, amazon.com

Zodiac Journal

A zodiac journal is a sweet way to show your loved ones that you're thinking of them and keeping things personal — which is sure to illicit a few tears from your water sign pals (we're looking at you, Cancers). 

Buy It! Zodiac Embroidered Journal; $14, urbanoutfitters.com

Evolvetogether Face Masks

Everyone will appreciate a refill on their face mask supply, especially ones from a celeb-loved brand that gives back (these "Amazonia" masks support the organization One Tree Planted).

Buy It! Evolvetogether "Amazonia" face masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com

Winter Spruce and Grow Candle

A two-for-one gift that goes from a spruce-smelling candle to a real-life spruce plant once your candle burns out. 

Buy It! Winter Spruce and Grow Candle; $39, uncommongoods.com

Candy Cane Hot Cocoa Mix

A gift that can instantly be enjoyed is the one we want to give (and get) this year! 

Buy It! Frango Candy Cane Hot Cocoa Mix; $8, macys.com

EcoTools Start the Day Beautifully Kit

Don't brush off your stocking stuffers! Instead, a compact set of makeup brushes make the perfect gift for makeup novices and gurus alike. 

Buy It! EcoTools Start the Day Beautifully Kit; $12.99, ulta.com

Foaming Hand Soap

For Cleancult lovers, it's always a happy surprise to receive a new refill — especially when they just launched a new foaming hand soap in lavender and their new eucalyptus tea tree scent. 

Buy it! Cleancult Foaming Hand Soap Refill; $9.99, cleancult.com

Chillhouse Chill Tips

Give them the gift of easy-to-use, reusable press-on nails that last and are totally adorable. Plus, all of the compliments they'll get will be the real gift that keeps on giving. 

Buy It! Chillhouse Chill Tips; $18, chillhouse.com

Carter Move Mug

Replace the travel mug that the coffee lover in your life has been toting around for years with a mug specifically made to enhance their drinking experience while on the move. 

Buy It! Carter Move Mug; $27.50, fellowproducts.com

Mini Capri Blue Candle

A candle is a tried and true stocking stuffer, but this popular scent from Anthropologie takes it to the next level. 

Buy It! Mini Capri Blue 5oz. Candle; $14; anthropologie.com

Cold Beer Coats

Because their beer deserves to feel as comfy, cozy and fashionable as you do. 

Buy It! Cold Beer Coats; $13, uncommongoods.com

Holler and Glow Ready to Kringle Bathing Trio

The perfect gift to give when you're not sure what to give should involve holiday-themed relaxation. 

Buy It! Holler and Glow Ready to Kringle Bathing Trio; $10, target.com

Ban.do Desk Notepad

Give the gift of organization (and a pop of color) with an adorable weekly desk planner.  

Buy It! Ban.do Desk Notepad; $14.95, bando.com

ILIA Mini Bamly Gloss Tinted Lip Oil Duo

A gift that truly says, "You're the balm." 

Buy It! ILIA Mini Bamly Gloss Tinted Lip Oil Duo; $18,  iliabeauty.com

The Awkward Storyteller

The game-lover in your life will love getting everyone involved with The Awkward Storyteller at their next dinner party. 

Buy It! The Awkward Storyteller; $24.99, amazon.com

By Andrea Wurzburger