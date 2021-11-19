Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List
Who says stocking stuffers are throwaway gifts? We've compiled the perfect, thoughtful additions to your gifts this holiday season
Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine not gift the ability to take wine any time?
Buy It! Wine2Go Foldable Wine Bottle; $9.99, amazon.com
Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers
A total hole-in-one gift for the golf enthusiast in your life who has every golf-related accessory they could ask for.
Buy It! Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers; $30, uncommongoods.com
Reusable Bags from Ecobags
With these reusable totes, you'll have the "best gift giver" title in the bag.
Buy It! Market Collection String Bag; $11.99, store.ecobags.com
UGG Cozy Chenille Socks
Because the gift of coziness never goes out of style.
Buy It! UGG Cozy Chenille Socks; $19.95, amazon.com
Chella Travel Size Manifest Bronze Eyeshadow Palette
Manifest the perfect makeup look for your friend who is always getting glam on the go.
Buy It! Chella Travel Size Manifest Eyeshadow Palette; $20, Chella.com
Say It Do It Card Game
We dare you to gift your pals this Truth or Dare-esque game, which challenges players to get to know each other on a deeper level.
Buy It! Say It Do It Card Game; $25, etsy.com
Personal Library Kit
The book lover in your life will scream (or whisper, if they're in a library) when you gift them this thoughtful stocking stuffer.
Buy It! Knock Knock Original Personal Library Kit; $21.58, amazon.com
World's Smallest Vacuum
Have a friend who is heading back to the office in the new year? Part gag-gift, part practical one, this teensy tiny USB charged vacuum will keep their desk free of crumbs!
Buy It! The World's Smallest Vacuum Cleaner; $15.95, urbanoutfitters.com
Masque Bar Masks
No girls' night is complete without a sheet mask! These Animalz masks from Masque Bar also make for the perfect silly photo op.
Buy It! Christmas Animalz Gift Box Set; $12.99, masque.bar
Makeup Eraser
The fact that all this makeup eraser needs is water is the real gift here!
Buy It! Makeup Eraser; $20, amazon.com
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
For a person who travels constantly, Roku's latest 4k streaming stick is the perfect bonus to take with you everywhere. Whether it's at a hotel or in an RV, connect to WiFi and plug in to choose from a massive selection of free premium content that can be bingewatched in stunning 4K quality. There's also a wireless (or wired) headphone option if you want to stream but don't want to disturb any sleeping kiddos.
Buy it! Roku Streaming Stick 4K; $49.99 but on sale for $29.99 until Dec. 4, roku.com
Letters for a Year of Gratitude
You might get your own letter of thanks when you gift your loved one this set of 52 letters that encourage them to show love and appreciation throughout the year.
Buy It! Letters for a Year of Gratitude; $19.95, bando.com
Bundled Up Monogram Mug
A classic stocking stuffer with some wintertime flair — and a personal touch! What's not to love?
Buy It! Bundle Up Monogram Mug; $14, anthropologie.com
Leather Charger Roll Up
Got a friend who has trouble keeping their electronics organized? Help them do it in the chicest way possible with a charger roll up!
Buy It! Leather Charger Roll Up; $22-39, markandgraham.com
Copper Cow Coffee
Coffee lovers will go crazy for these single serve pour over coffee packs you can brew for hot or iced coffee, and even cold brew. They come in delicious flavors, like salted caramel, churro and vanilla, but if you like it straight then they have classic black, too. Add their 100 percent naturally sweetened creamers, and you'll be set to tackle the day.
Buy it! Copper Cow Coffee; $14 or start a monthly subscription for $11.20, coppercowcoffee.com
Kynup Reusable Straws
A collapsable, compact straw that they can bring (and clean) on the go is the perfect, practical stocking stuffer.
Buy It! Portable Reusable Straws; $14.99, amazon.com
Zodiac Journal
A zodiac journal is a sweet way to show your loved ones that you're thinking of them and keeping things personal — which is sure to illicit a few tears from your water sign pals (we're looking at you, Cancers).
Buy It! Zodiac Embroidered Journal; $14, urbanoutfitters.com
Evolvetogether Face Masks
Everyone will appreciate a refill on their face mask supply, especially ones from a celeb-loved brand that gives back (these "Amazonia" masks support the organization One Tree Planted).
Buy It! Evolvetogether "Amazonia" face masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com
Winter Spruce and Grow Candle
A two-for-one gift that goes from a spruce-smelling candle to a real-life spruce plant once your candle burns out.
Buy It! Winter Spruce and Grow Candle; $39, uncommongoods.com
Candy Cane Hot Cocoa Mix
A gift that can instantly be enjoyed is the one we want to give (and get) this year!
Buy It! Frango Candy Cane Hot Cocoa Mix; $8, macys.com
EcoTools Start the Day Beautifully Kit
Don't brush off your stocking stuffers! Instead, a compact set of makeup brushes make the perfect gift for makeup novices and gurus alike.
Buy It! EcoTools Start the Day Beautifully Kit; $12.99, ulta.com
Foaming Hand Soap
For Cleancult lovers, it's always a happy surprise to receive a new refill — especially when they just launched a new foaming hand soap in lavender and their new eucalyptus tea tree scent.
Buy it! Cleancult Foaming Hand Soap Refill; $9.99, cleancult.com
Chillhouse Chill Tips
Give them the gift of easy-to-use, reusable press-on nails that last and are totally adorable. Plus, all of the compliments they'll get will be the real gift that keeps on giving.
Buy It! Chillhouse Chill Tips; $18, chillhouse.com
Carter Move Mug
Replace the travel mug that the coffee lover in your life has been toting around for years with a mug specifically made to enhance their drinking experience while on the move.
Buy It! Carter Move Mug; $27.50, fellowproducts.com
Mini Capri Blue Candle
A candle is a tried and true stocking stuffer, but this popular scent from Anthropologie takes it to the next level.
Buy It! Mini Capri Blue 5oz. Candle; $14; anthropologie.com
Cold Beer Coats
Because their beer deserves to feel as comfy, cozy and fashionable as you do.
Buy It! Cold Beer Coats; $13, uncommongoods.com
Holler and Glow Ready to Kringle Bathing Trio
The perfect gift to give when you're not sure what to give should involve holiday-themed relaxation.
Buy It! Holler and Glow Ready to Kringle Bathing Trio; $10, target.com
Ban.do Desk Notepad
Give the gift of organization (and a pop of color) with an adorable weekly desk planner.
Buy It! Ban.do Desk Notepad; $14.95, bando.com
ILIA Mini Bamly Gloss Tinted Lip Oil Duo
A gift that truly says, "You're the balm."
Buy It! ILIA Mini Bamly Gloss Tinted Lip Oil Duo; $18, iliabeauty.com
The Awkward Storyteller
The game-lover in your life will love getting everyone involved with The Awkward Storyteller at their next dinner party.
Buy It! The Awkward Storyteller; $24.99, amazon.com