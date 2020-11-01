There Are So Many Good Advent Calendars on Amazon Right Now — but They’re Selling Out Fast

It’s officially November, which means the holidays are closer than ever. If you haven’t started thinking about holiday shopping yet, you may want to start. Amazon has already released hundreds of early holiday deals so shoppers can beat the rush, as well as a handful of gift guides to help you easily check off everyone on your list. Not only that, but tons of advent calendars have landed on the site — and they’re already starting to sell out.
An advent calendar is a fun way to ring in the holidays, and it makes a great gift too, so it’s no surprise that some of the most popular ones are flying off Amazon’s shelves. While best-sellers like this craft calendar from Crayola and this science experiment calendar are no longer available, we found 25 fun options from brands like Disney, Lego, and Funko you can still add to your cart right now.
One calendar that’s bound to sell out soon is the Friends Official Advent Calendar. The Friends-themed gift is filled with 40 keepsakes like ornaments, recipes, gift tags, booklets, and other trinkets that’ll help you relive the best moments from the classic show. Plus, it’s on sale for 36 percent off right now. And if you know a Friends fan who loves a little pampering, you can also snag this Central Perk-themed beauty calendar that’s filled with lip balm, bath bombs, hand lotion, and more.
There are even a few Disney calendars still in stock, like this Amazon-exclusive one that’s filled with Mickey Mouse figurines and stickers. The super popular storybook calendar that contains 24 mini books based on movies like Frozen and Toy Story is luckily only temporarily out of stock — you can still add it to your cart and purchase, just expect a later shipping date.
Below, check out the 25 advent calendars you can still snag on Amazon.
