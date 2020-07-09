Looking for a New Hobby This Summer? Amazon Has a Huge Store for That

It’s official: Hobbies are pretty much the safest way to have fun this summer. And whether you’re looking to try something new or expand upon interests you already love, there’s tons of inspiration waiting in a surprising place.

Amazon recently launched a Hobby Shop that’s packed with fun ideas and everything you need to get started with them. Shoppers can stock up on supplies (many of which are Prime-eligible) to explore all sorts of interests, like cooking, baking, crafting, gardening, fitness — you name it. The retailer even breaks down the massive assortment into price categories, and dozens of items won’t cost you more than $10.

While summer may look a bit different this year with fewer trips and more time at home, it can still feel just as fun if you fill your free time with activities that you enjoy. Unwind after work with something relaxing, like knitting or yoga, or try something exciting on a day off, like skateboarding, photography, or whipping up a homemade cocktail.

Those looking to flex their creative muscles or decompress with a little crafting can stock up on paint brushes, calligraphy pens, and DIY bundles that come with everything you need to complete a variety of projects. Grab a tie-dye kit from Tulip, an embroidery starter kit, or a DIY candle making kit to make your very own work of art.

Image zoom Amazon

Shop DIY and Crafting:

Become a master chef, baker, cocktail maker, or all three with kitchen items that include baking sets, bartender kits, and cookbooks galore. If you’re not sure where to get started, check out Chrissy Teigen's wildly popular cookbook.

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Cooking and Baking:

A little competition may be just what your household needs. If so, there are tons of board games and activities that will keep you occupied this summer — and beyond. While classics like a chess board and Catan are always great ideas, encourage your family to soak up some sun and make the most of your backyard with a cornhole tournament.

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Games and Sports:

If you’re after those endorphins (or really miss your favorite fitness classes), grab a few versatile workout staples, like resistance bands, a jump rope, and a yoga bundle, to turn a spare corner or room into your very own at-home gym. A Fitbit activity tracker is an affordable way to monitor your progress and get closer to your goals (sans trainer), whether you’re walking around the block or taking on a HIIT routine.

Image zoom Amazon

Shop At-Home Fitness:

And if none of these ideas stir up excitement, there’s much more to explore in the Hobby Store, so go ahead and browse the complete assortment on Amazon. And since most items are Prime-eligible, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will have everything they need to banish that boredom by the time the weekend rolls around.

More Hobby Supplies: