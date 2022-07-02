Hilary Duff Just Shared Her Favorite Prime Day Picks from Small Businesses on Amazon

If you love yoga, check out the Livity Mandal Yoga Mat that's currently on sale with a coupon in the product description. "This yoga mat is my absolute favorite," Duff said during the livestream, saying she uses it for pilates and various types of workouts, too. What sets it apart from other yoga mats is that it's made from 100 percent biodegradable cork and rubber. Not only is it sustainable, but the material is also naturally non-slip. And for every product sold, the brand gives one percent of sales back to non-profit organizations dedicated to protecting the environment.