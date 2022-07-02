Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hilary Duff Just Shared Her Favorite Prime Day Picks from Small Businesses on Amazon

Prices start at $6
By Isabel Garcia July 02, 2022 07:00 AM
Before you know it, Amazon Prime Day will be here with the site's biggest and best deals of the year. If you're looking to shop small during the sale but don't know where to start, Hilary Duff teamed up with Amazon to share her favorite small business Prime Day picks. 

Ahead of the two-day sales event, the How I Met Your Father star went on Amazon Live to spotlight small business products that she calls "staples" in her home. During the livestream, some of the business owners of the brands joined Duff to share the stories behind their brands.

From exfoliating body butter to eco-friendly yoga mats to unfiltered raw honey, Duff's picks span across beauty, sports, food, pet products, home, and more categories. And they'll be included in this year's Prime Day sale, which is slated for July 12 and 13.

If you want to start shopping Duff's favorites right now, you can enter Amazon's Small Business Sweepstakes. After registering, for every $1 you spend on eligible small businesses, you'll be entered to win prizes and up to $5,000 in Amazon Gift cards through July 11. 

Hilary Duff's Small Business Prime Day Picks:

If you love yoga, check out the Livity Mandal Yoga Mat that's currently on sale with a coupon in the product description. "This yoga mat is my absolute favorite," Duff said during the livestream, saying she uses it for pilates and various types of workouts, too. What sets it apart from other yoga mats is that it's made from 100 percent biodegradable cork and rubber. Not only is it sustainable, but the material is also naturally non-slip. And for every product sold, the brand gives one percent of sales back to non-profit organizations dedicated to protecting the environment.

Buy It! Livity Mandal Cork Yoga Mat, $76 with coupon (orig. $95); amazon.com

For those who are always on the go, opt for Duff's picks from Stojo, including this collapsible travel bowl that holds up to 4.5 cups of hot or cold food. And if you have children, this collapsible travel cup with straw for kids, which holds up to 8 ounces of liquid, will come in handy. Both are dishwasher and microwave safe. 

Buy It! Stojo Collapsible Bowl Sage Green, $22.50 with coupon (orig. $25); amazon.com 

Buy It! Stojo Jr Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw for Kids, $13.50 with coupon (orig. $15); amazon.com

Shopping for your pup this Prime Day? Duff spotlighted the Natural Dog Company Skin & Coat Chews. The supplements are packed with fatty acids, wild Alaskan salmon oil, and organic hemp seed that work together to help relieve dry and itchy skin. Duff also selected the brand's organic Soothe Sticks that, as the name implies, soothe your dog's skin problems. 

Be sure to bookmark Duff's favorite small business picks for Prime Day, or pick up whatever you're eyeing right now after entering Amazon's Small Business sweepstakes. 

Buy It! Natural Dog Company Skin & Coat Chews, $23.95; amazon.com 

Buy It! Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Stick, $5.95; amazon.com

