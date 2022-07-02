Hilary Duff Just Shared Her Favorite Prime Day Picks from Small Businesses on Amazon
Before you know it, Amazon Prime Day will be here with the site's biggest and best deals of the year. If you're looking to shop small during the sale but don't know where to start, Hilary Duff teamed up with Amazon to share her favorite small business Prime Day picks.
Ahead of the two-day sales event, the How I Met Your Father star went on Amazon Live to spotlight small business products that she calls "staples" in her home. During the livestream, some of the business owners of the brands joined Duff to share the stories behind their brands.
From exfoliating body butter to eco-friendly yoga mats to unfiltered raw honey, Duff's picks span across beauty, sports, food, pet products, home, and more categories. And they'll be included in this year's Prime Day sale, which is slated for July 12 and 13.
If you want to start shopping Duff's favorites right now, you can enter Amazon's Small Business Sweepstakes. After registering, for every $1 you spend on eligible small businesses, you'll be entered to win prizes and up to $5,000 in Amazon Gift cards through July 11.
Hilary Duff's Small Business Prime Day Picks:
- Livity Mandala Cork Yoga Mat, $76 with coupon (orig. $95)
- Stojo Collapsible Bowl Sage Green, $22.50 with coupon (orig. $25)
- Stojo Jr Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw for Kids, $13.50 with coupon (orig. $15)
- Natural Dog Company Skin & Coat Chews, $23.95
- Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Stick, $5.95
- Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Unfiltered Raw Ginger Honey, $19.99
- 8greens Immunity and Energy Fizzy Tablets, $13.99
- Lume Acified Body Butter, $29.99
- Oats Overnight 8-Pack Variety Meals with Blender Bottle, $37
- Cora 16-Pack Organic Cotton Applicator Tampons, $8.99
- Natural Dog Company Snout Soother Trial Stick, $5.95
- Fly by Jing Fire 2-Pack Fire Hot Pot Soup Base, $22.99
- Lume Natural Solid Deodorant Stick, $16.99
- 8Greens 15-Pack Daily Greens Powder Sticks, $28
- Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp Sauce, $17.98
- Livity Yoga Renewable Cork Block, $17.56 with coupon (orig. $21.95)
- Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Stick, $5.95
If you love yoga, check out the Livity Mandal Yoga Mat that's currently on sale with a coupon in the product description. "This yoga mat is my absolute favorite," Duff said during the livestream, saying she uses it for pilates and various types of workouts, too. What sets it apart from other yoga mats is that it's made from 100 percent biodegradable cork and rubber. Not only is it sustainable, but the material is also naturally non-slip. And for every product sold, the brand gives one percent of sales back to non-profit organizations dedicated to protecting the environment.
Buy It! Livity Mandal Cork Yoga Mat, $76 with coupon (orig. $95); amazon.com
For those who are always on the go, opt for Duff's picks from Stojo, including this collapsible travel bowl that holds up to 4.5 cups of hot or cold food. And if you have children, this collapsible travel cup with straw for kids, which holds up to 8 ounces of liquid, will come in handy. Both are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Buy It! Stojo Collapsible Bowl Sage Green, $22.50 with coupon (orig. $25); amazon.com
Buy It! Stojo Jr Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw for Kids, $13.50 with coupon (orig. $15); amazon.com
Shopping for your pup this Prime Day? Duff spotlighted the Natural Dog Company Skin & Coat Chews. The supplements are packed with fatty acids, wild Alaskan salmon oil, and organic hemp seed that work together to help relieve dry and itchy skin. Duff also selected the brand's organic Soothe Sticks that, as the name implies, soothe your dog's skin problems.
Be sure to bookmark Duff's favorite small business picks for Prime Day, or pick up whatever you're eyeing right now after entering Amazon's Small Business sweepstakes.
Buy It! Natural Dog Company Skin & Coat Chews, $23.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Stick, $5.95; amazon.com