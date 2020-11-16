Bags and Backpacks from This Celeb-Loved Brand Are on Sale for Their Lowest Prices Ever

Celebrities have been sporting backpacks from Herschel Supply Co. for as long as we can remember. From Margot Robbie’s slouchy green carryall to Kate Mara’s petite pink option, the brand’s world-famous accessories are as versatile as they are functional.
Now, just days before Black Friday 2020, you can shop some of Herschel’s top-rated backpacks and bags for up to 50 percent off. That’s even cheaper than they were during Amazon Prime Day, with prices starting at just $21 for a limited time.
One of the most recognizable items in the deal is the Little America Laptop Backpack, which takes the brand’s classic two-buckle backpack to another level with padded shoulder straps and supportive back padding to prevent strain from carrying your device. It’s raked in more than 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone, which makes its current half-off markdown that much more alluring.
Outdoorsy shoppers are sure to love the Seventeen Waist Pack, a stylish, unisex take on a traditional fanny pack that provides lightweight storage for all your on-the-go essentials. “This is the perfect-sized hip pack for any adventure,” one reviewer wrote.
Other standout picks include the Novel Duffel Bag, which is 50 percent off and features a side-access shoe compartment to keep your footwear separate from other belongings. Meanwhile, the Pop Quiz Backpack boasts tons of pockets and internal organizers, and it’s even equipped with a special fleece-lined compartment for sunglasses. Normally priced at $80, you can shop it for just $44 right now.
With so many celebrity endorsements and five-star reviews, there’s no telling how long Herschel’s steeply discounted products will stay in stock. Grab your favorites while you can, and check out the brand’s other must-see products here.
Buy It! Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack, $43.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Herschel Retreat Backpack, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Herschel Seventeen Waist Pack, $20.79 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.