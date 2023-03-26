Heather Rae El Moussa Constantly Wears This Cozy Robe from an Oprah-Approved Brand — and It's Secretly on Sale

As are so many other Barefoot Dreams finds

By Lauren Levy
Published on March 26, 2023 09:00 PM

Heather Rae Young Barefoot Dreams Robe
Photo: People / Instagram / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

When Heather Rae El Moussa recently shared a candid snapshot of son Tristan Jay's bath time success, she not only gave her Instagram followers an inside look at what being a new mom is like in her house these days, but also a glimpse of another love of hers (in addition to her sweet almost-2-month-old baby).

El Moussa was decked out in her leopard-print Barefoot Dreams CozyChic robe, which she's sported on social media several times before. And we just happened to find the same robe on sale at QVC, along with several other discounts on Barefoot Dreams favorites across the internet.

The celeb-loved brand doesn't come cheap, so we'd recommend grabbing these deals while they're still around.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women's Barefoot In The Wild Robe
QVC

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women's Barefoot In the Wild Robe, $110.99 (orig. $158); qvc.com

Long before the Selling Sunset star — who shares Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa — welcomed her first child in January, she's been spotted on Instagram in the gray leopard-print robe that has a minimal collar but maximum coziness, wearing it as recently as Christmas and as far back as 2021. It's safe to say the robe's become one of her lounging staples, and now that it's on sale, it just may become one of ours, too.

And she isn't the only celeb who's been drawn to this machine-washable, ribbed microfiber material. When Oprah added a similar hooded version of El Moussa's robe to her list of Favorite Things 2021, she described it as a "yummy-feeling bathrobe." Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kate Hudson have also been known to cuddle up with cozy Barefoot Dreams products.

From robes and throw blankets to cardigans and baby essentials, Barefoot Dreams' signature CozyChic fabric is available across a range of products — and it's not just celebs who are obsessed with it. "This thing is like butter," one Amazon reviewer wrote about the brand's Circle Cardigan. "It was worth every penny!" Other fans describe the products as "soft," "luxurious," and "so worth the money."

If you want to treat yourself to El Moussa's exact robe or other Barefoot Dreams finds on sale, scroll down to keep shopping — we don't know how long these deals will last.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Disney Robe
Zappos

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Disney Robe, $74.26 (orig. $158); zappos.com

Barefoot Dreams Kids CozyChic Lite Classic Cardi and Pants Set
Zappos

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Toddler CozyChic Lite Classic Cardi & Pants Set, $135.36 (orig. $188); zappos.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi
Amazon

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi, $70.66 (orig. $116); amazon.com

Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Duster Robe
Zappos

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Duster Robe, $60.68 (orig. $148); zappos.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie Robe
Zappos

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie Robe, $142.40 (orig. $178); zappos.com

BAREFOOT DREAMS Satin Notch Collar Robe
Bloomingdales

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Satin Notch Collar Robe, $99 (orig. $198); bloomingdales.com

Barefoot Dreams Baby Girl's Cozychic Ultra Lite Disney Minnie Mouse Set
Saks

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Baby Girl's Cozychic Ultra Lite Disney Minnie Mouse Set, $135.36 (orig. $188); saksfifthavenue.com

Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw
Saks

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, $70.66 (orig. $116); saksfifthavenue.com

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Mountain Peaks Blanket
Saks

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Mountain Peaks Blanket, $71.10 (orig. $158); saksfifthavenue.com

