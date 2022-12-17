Lifestyle These 'Absolutely Delicious' Harry & David Boxes Are a Classic Gift, and We Have an Exclusive Sale Code Choose from truffles, fruit, cheese, and more By Lydia Mansel Lydia Mansel Instagram Twitter Website Lydia Mansel is a freelance writer with over eight years of experience editing and writing for both brands and online publications — with a particular focus on travel and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and PEOPLE, among others. She also founded the travel website justpacked.com, which publishes packing lists and product recommendations. Lydia holds a Bachelor's Degree in American Studies from the College of William & Mary. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 17, 2022 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Harry & David Some people are easier to shop for than others. Like your sister, for example, who curated her wishlist months ago. All you have to do is scroll through the list of favorite sweaters, candles, and books, then click and buy. On the other hand, there may be some on your gift list, like a coworker or helpful neighbor, who can be a little tougher. You want to get them something nice, something useful, but also something that isn't going to break the bank. Instead of endless online searching or frantic in-store shopping for that perfect gift — because, let's face it, you're never going to find the right thing — send a thoughtful, curated gift box from Harry & David. Known for its assortment of gourmet gifts, fruit baskets, baked goods, and, of course, the Royal Riviera Pear, Harry & David marries the ease of one-stop shopping with gifts that feel and look both thoughtful and high-end. While gifts on the website can range from under $50 to several hundreds of dollars, we snagged an exclusive site-wide code. You can save 20 percent with code UNWRAP20 on all your last-minute presents — and maybe something for your own holiday party. If you still need an idea for that hard-to-gift person in your life, we put together a starter list of Harry & David gifts below. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Harry's Gift Box The classics rarely go out of style, and Harry's Gift Box is packed with Harry & David staples. The box includes seasonal pears, sharp white cheddar cheese, hickory smoked sausage, mixed nuts, caramel popcorn, and crackers — all the makings of a well-rounded appetizer table and the definition of a crowd-pleasing gift. Harry & David Buy It! Harry's Gift Box, $43.99 with code UNWRAP20 (orig. $54.99); harryanddavid.com Signature Holiday Truffles We all know that one person who has to have a little something sweet after dinner. If that's their MO, then the Signature Holiday Truffles is an ideal gift box. While it comes with 24 truffles — dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate cherry, white chocolate coffee, milk chocolate almond, and dark chocolate raspberry — there's no guarantee they'll last longer than a day. Harry & David Buy It! Signature Holiday Truffles, $35.99 with code UNWRAP20 (orig. $44.99); harryanddavid.com Tower of Treats Signature Holiday Gift If you want to gift the well-known Harry & David pears as well as something sweeter, add the Tower of Treats Signature Holiday Gift to your virtual cart. Along with the pears, it comes with chocolate truffles, chocolate-covered cherries, mixed nuts, and milk chocolate Moose Munch Premium Popcorn. It's basically an upgraded version of your typical movie-night snacks. Harry & David Buy It! Tower of Treats Signature Holiday Gift, $47.99 with code UNWRAP20 (orig. $59.99); harryanddavid.com Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box Some people lean sweet, others lean savory. If they fall into the latter category, the Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box is the way to go. Sausages and salami are complemented by a selection of cheeses, crackers, and condiments — making this gift box a dream present for a party host or someone who loves a charcuterie board. Harry & David Buy It! Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box, $79.99 with code UNWRAP20 (orig. $99.99); harryanddavid.com Holiday Coffee Assortment The caffeine connoisseur on your list can never have too much coffee in their cabinet, so the Holiday Coffee Assortment won't miss the mark. Deemed "absolutely delicious" by one reviewer, the coffee gift box comes with three flavors: Dark Chocolate Candy Cane, Harry's Christmas blend, and Toffee Nut. Harry & David Buy It! Holiday Coffee Assortment, $39.99 with code UNWRAP20 (orig. $49.99); harryanddavid.com Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Holiday Drum Is it really the holidays if you haven't indulged in a few handfuls of sweet popcorn? Three bags of Moose Munch Premium Popcorn — milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and classic caramel — are a go-to for anyone who doesn't want to show up empty-handed to a holiday party but also doesn't want (or have time) to bake. They're "sweet, salty, and delicious," according to one shopper. Harry & David Buy It! Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Holiday Drum, $35.99 with code UNWRAP20 (orig. $44.99); harryanddavid.com Peppermint Bark Tin If you've searched through every page on the Harry & David site but somehow still came up empty-handed, there's one gift you can always rely on during the holidays: peppermint bark. Packaged in a reusable tin, this dessert is made with white and dark chocolate and topped with crushed peppermint candy. 