Amazon Is Now Selling Matching Halloween Pajamas — Including Spooky Pjs for Your Dog

The most spooktacular time of the year will be here before you know it, and these new family pajamas are here to help you make the most of the season.

Everyone in your family from babies to grownups can celebrate Halloween all October with these matching pajamas starting at just $12. With fun designs inspired by skeletons, Jack-o-Lanterns, bats, and pumpkins, these pajamas are, dare we say it, more fun than a costume. And since they’re all from Amazon, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get them with free, two-day delivery.

Buy It! Pumpkin Family Pajamas Matching Sets, $2.69–$16.09; amazon.com

In addition to the family sets, there are even more cute jammies just for kids. Disney fans will love the Mickey Mouse pajama set and Minnie Mouse pajama set while everyone will get a kick out of these glow-in-the-dark snug fit pjs featuring mummies, skeletons, and bats. There are even organic cotton options from Burt’s Bees Baby in a series of fall and Halloween prints like Autumn Harvest, Halloween Stripes, and Stamped Pumpkins.

Buy It! Carter’s Glow-in-the-Dark Snug Fit Halloween PJs Skeleton, $8–$35.36; amazon.com

Grownups can have their own festive fun with cozy Skeleton onesies and pumpkin-covered onesie pajamas that double as loungewear. Ladies looking for something a bit more versatile — or something they can wear for their next Hocus Pocus viewing party — can go for this cute $25 set we know the Sanderson sisters would appreciate.

Buy It! Just Love Adult Skeleton Onesie Pajamas, $49.99; amazon.com; CafePress Hocus Pocus Pajamas, $24.99–$37.99; amazon.com; Just Love Adult Onesie Pumpkin Pajamas, $39.99; amazon.com

While we’re still several weeks away from the spookiest season of the year, we know these popular pieces will move fast, so go ahead and add them to your cart before they sell out. And don’t forget something special for your family’s furry friend, too!