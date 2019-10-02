Sweet and Scary! 13 Halloween Gifts That Will Get Everyone in the Spooky Spirit

Spooky Sweets
Buy It! Monster dipped strawberries, $49.99 for 12; 1800flowers.com
Pretty Pumpkin
Buy It! Threshold Stoneware Pumpkin Serving Bowl, $7.99; target.com
Ghostly Greetings
Buy It! Funny Pumpkin Spice Latte Card; $5; nicolemariepaperie.com
Eat, Drink and Be Scary Card; $5; nicolemariepaperie.com
Tarot Style Halloween Stationery; $16; nicolemariepaperie.com
Light Up the Night
Buy It! Light-up bat, $20; target.com
Boo's There?
Buy It! Personalized family doormat, $10; walmart.com
Sally Sipper
Buy It! Novelty Drinkware by Nightmare Before Christmas, $11.99; amazon.com
Trick or Sweet
Buy It! Sugarwish Halloween gift box, $19.50 and up, sugarwish.com
Cowboy Kitty
Buy It! Kitty-Up costume, $8.39; petco.com
Scaredy Cat
Buy It! Hocus Pocus Binx bottle stopper, $12.99; spirithalloween.com
Happy Hallo-Green
Buy It! Ghost succulent holder, $3; target.com
Let it Glow
Buy It! Glowing fragrance bar warmer decoration, $11.99; walmart.com
Bone Chillin'
Buy It! Yoga skeletons, price varies; michaels.com
Put a Spell on You
Buy It! Hocus Pocus-theme candle, $9.99; spirithalloween.com