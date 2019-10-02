Sweet and Scary! 13 Halloween Gifts That Will Get Everyone in the Spooky Spirit

No tricks, just treats: Here are 13 gift ideas for your Halloween celebrations this year
By People Staff
October 02, 2019 12:59 PM

Spooky Sweets

Courtesy 1-800-Flowers

Buy It! Monster dipped strawberries, $49.99 for 12; 1800flowers.com

Pretty Pumpkin

Target

Buy It! Threshold Stoneware Pumpkin Serving Bowl, $7.99; target.com

Ghostly Greetings

Nicole Marie Paperie

Buy It! Funny Pumpkin Spice Latte Card; $5; nicolemariepaperie.com

Eat, Drink and Be Scary Card; $5; nicolemariepaperie.com

Tarot Style Halloween Stationery; $16; nicolemariepaperie.com

 

Light Up the Night

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Light-up bat, $20; target.com

Boo's There?

Courtesy WAlmart

Buy It! Personalized family doormat, $10; walmart.com

Sally Sipper

Amazon

Buy It! Novelty Drinkware by Nightmare Before Christmas, $11.99; amazon.com

Trick or Sweet

Buy It! Sugarwish Halloween gift box, $19.50 and up, sugarwish.com

Cowboy Kitty

Courtesy Petco

Buy It! Kitty-Up costume, $8.39; petco.com

Scaredy Cat

Buy It! Hocus Pocus Binx bottle stopper, $12.99; spirithalloween.com

Happy Hallo-Green

Target

Buy It! Ghost succulent holder, $3; target.com

Let it Glow

Courtesy Walmart

Buy It! Glowing fragrance bar warmer decoration, $11.99; walmart.com

Bone Chillin'

Michael's

Buy It! Yoga skeletons, price varies; michaels.com

Put a Spell on You

Buy It! Hocus Pocus-theme candle, $9.99; spirithalloween.com

