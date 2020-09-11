Halloween Face Masks for Adults and Kids Have Officially Arrived on Amazon

Shoppers can choose from disposable options, which you can use a few times and then toss, or reusable ones that you can throw in the washer and wear on repeat. Styles with adjustable straps that offer a more comfortable, custom fit are also among the assortment. And the prints are practically endless: From cute pumpkin prints to spookier villain-inspired designs, there’s something for everyone. There are even a few featuring everyone’s favorite fall beverage — the pumpkin spice latte.