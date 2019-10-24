Dressing Up As Any of These 16 Spot-On Meme Halloween Costumes Will Have You Going Viral

If you can't recognize these famously hilarious memes, then you've probably been living under a rock
By Diane J. Cho
October 24, 2019 02:02 PM

1 of 17

@burningslowmusic

You can give up trying to top this replica of the viral “Y THO” face because this costume wins.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

@lis_92

Who, me? This meme impersonator has everything down to a T, including the pigtails, expression and art supplies.

3 of 17

@molliford

Get your Tina from Bob’s Burgers‘ body roll on. The more deadpan, the better.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Angela McKee

You too can be the concerned guy on the phone, as long as you have a striped blue shirt and rectangular glasses to go with your worrisome facial expression.

Advertisement

5 of 17

Brad Bailey

When it comes to high-quality meme construction, this is brilliant — change our mind.

6 of 17

Courtney True

Salt Bae would be SO proud.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Dagmawit Getahun

Confused Anime Dude gained popularity after he became the spokes-meme to explain all things with a bit of sarcasm. To recreate his look is pretty genius.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Elisa Cortez

Are you confused about how this Confused Math Lady meme costume was pulled off so perfectly? Us too.

Advertisement

9 of 17

Hannah Joy Mynes

This one is just as good, and tries to answer the age-old question: is my crush gluten free?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Geraden Ward

You know you’ve hit your costume out of the park when you have every single detail down to the squat and confused face.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Hozan Kasra

Walking into a room with a Steve Buscemi mask while asking, “How do you do, fellow kids?,” will 100 percent incite a chain reaction of belly laughs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Jenni Oramaa

If you’re going to go with the Batman slapping Robin meme, it should go without saying that you’ll want to be Batman in this equation. You get to come up with a funny punchline without getting slapped. A win-win.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Lily Gasparik

Angry Arthur is a classic. Come with your best captions if you’re going to don this famous, beloved meme. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Lorin Brewer

Don’t catch Baby Cardi next to you while you’re sharing anything juicy or you’ll hear the words, “My mama said …” quicker than you can say, “Cardi B.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

MyKeyReviews

Just because Fist Pump Baby is a literal baby, doesn’t mean your adult self can’t partake in the fun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Video Director Spaghetto

Moths love lamps, almost as much as we love this hysterical take.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.