Dressing Up As Any of These 16 Spot-On Meme Halloween Costumes Will Have You Going Viral

You can give up trying to top this replica of the viral “Y THO” face because this costume wins.
Who, me? This meme impersonator has everything down to a T, including the pigtails, expression and art supplies.
Get your Tina from Bob’s Burgers‘ body roll on. The more deadpan, the better.
You too can be the concerned guy on the phone, as long as you have a striped blue shirt and rectangular glasses to go with your worrisome facial expression.
When it comes to high-quality meme construction, this is brilliant — change our mind.
Salt Bae would be SO proud.
Confused Anime Dude gained popularity after he became the spokes-meme to explain all things with a bit of sarcasm. To recreate his look is pretty genius.
Are you confused about how this Confused Math Lady meme costume was pulled off so perfectly? Us too.
This one is just as good, and tries to answer the age-old question: is my crush gluten free?
You know you’ve hit your costume out of the park when you have every single detail down to the squat and confused face.
Walking into a room with a Steve Buscemi mask while asking, “How do you do, fellow kids?,” will 100 percent incite a chain reaction of belly laughs.
If you’re going to go with the Batman slapping Robin meme, it should go without saying that you’ll want to be Batman in this equation. You get to come up with a funny punchline without getting slapped. A win-win.
Angry Arthur is a classic. Come with your best captions if you’re going to don this famous, beloved meme.
Don’t catch Baby Cardi next to you while you’re sharing anything juicy or you’ll hear the words, “My mama said …” quicker than you can say, “Cardi B.”
Just because Fist Pump Baby is a literal baby, doesn’t mean your adult self can’t partake in the fun.
Moths love lamps, almost as much as we love this hysterical take.