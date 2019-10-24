13 Clever (and Easy!) DIY Halloween Costume Ideas for People Who Hate Dressing Up

If you're feeling extra lazy this year, try one of these epic costume ideas that you can easily whip up at home
By Diane J. Cho
October 24, 2019 01:54 PM

It's Raining Men

sydneypower_/ Instagram; brooklyndphotography/ Instagram

Put on your rain gear and attach print-outs of your favorite Hollywood hunks to an umbrella, and you’re good to go.

Damian from Mean Girls

sassacassidyyy/ Instagram

Love an iconic pop culture moment? Damian’s “she doesn’t even go here!” line will live on forever and is super easy to slap onto white poster board for this genius getup.

Tom Cruise from Risky Business

4tinyarrows/ Instagram

Feeling risky? Grab a button-up shirt, a fresh pair of briefs, tube socks and shades (ditch the pants) and boom — you’ve got yourself a quick Tom Cruise costume.

Identity Theft

actualjoncates/ Instagram

Need a last-minute DIY costume that’s also office-friendly? Take a stack of “hello my name is” name tags and go nuts! The more names the better.

Instagram Story

alyssainthecity/ Instagram

For those who pride themselves on being social media savvy, this pun-tastic look is simple enough to put together and is totally Insta-story worthy.

Refrigerator

Brianna Dawn

Kitchen appliance — but make it fashion! Any empty cardboard box that’s big enough to cover your torso will do. Then, gather whatever you can find at home or whatever is already on your real fridge and tack it on. Add two pipe cleaners as door handles and you’ll be golden.

When Life Gives You Lemons

clubcrafted/ Instagram

Love a good mantra? This one is easy to pull off and may also spread joy to whoever comes your way.

Andy Warhol

Rachel Wambach

A blonde, pixie-cut wig, black shades, a black turtleneck and a can of Campbell’s soup are all you need to revive the legendary Andy Warhol on Halloween.

Ginger Bread

Clarissa Marie

See what she did there? This knee-slapper is extra perfect for natural redheads who want to dress up as something witty without spending a pretty penny.

Landscape Painting

Regan Bench

Why spend hours painting something elaborate when you can just create a makeshift frame to show off an idyllic landscape-printed dress you already have at home?

Kramer from Seinfeld

Hozan Kasra

Stans of the cult-classic sitcom will instantly recognize you when you walk into the room extra frazzled with the hair and facial expressions to match.

Black Eyed Peas

Heather Lines

A little black eyeshadow on one eye and shirts with the letter “p” on it will have you singing, “tonight’s gonna be a good night!”

Sugar Mama

Shervonne Cherry

Carrying around a bag of sugar beats carrying around a real baby on Halloween. (We’re kidding!) This one ranks high on both comfort level and cleverness.

