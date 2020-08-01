Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Receiving Compliments on This $25 Midi Dress with Pockets

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The summer is heating up, and if you’re looking for a stylish way to stay cool, you’re in luck. We’ve found a dress that’s easy to wear, lightweight, and breathable — and you won’t have to sacrifice your sense of style or break the bank for it, either. Enter: the $25 Halife Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress from Amazon.

This adorable midi dress with pockets has hundreds of Amazon shoppers raving. “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS DRESS!” one enthusiastic customer wrote. “It’s slimming and super comfortable. The pockets are deep but not noticeable…I have received so many compliments when I wear it!”

Thanks to its adjustable straps, flowy silhouette, and breezy polyester material, the Halife Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress is not just comfortable — it’s the perfect piece to wear when you just can’t even imagine getting dressed during a summer heat wave. “This dress is so very cute. I absolutely love it. I would wear this daily if it were acceptable,” another shopper wrote, who added that it’s “so lightweight, so soft, and keeps you very cool.”

Happy customers have also noted just how functional and flattering the Halife midi is. As one helpful reviewer detailed, “It doesn't hit too high on the waist (about mid-waist) to accentuate the smallest part of your body. It’s versatile, can go from casual to dressy, day to night, work to play.”

Available in 12 gorgeous prints and colors — including florals, stripes, and a variety of solids — this $25 midi dress is everything you could hope for in a summer ensemble. Plus, you can throw a cardigan or sweater over it and add boots come fall. The possibilities are endless!

Buy It! Halife Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets, $24.99; amazon.com