In a world where a product can completely sell out after it's featured in a single TikTok, it's safe to say we're a society that is easily influenced. Take, for example, the epidemic that is a Hailey Bieber beauty trend — the 'Who's in My Bathroom?' host had a widespread effect on nail salons globally after posting herself in chrome powder nails, causing women and men everywhere to rush to their local manicurists to cop the effervescent look. And then there's the mini Ugg and Adidas Sambas frenzy brought on by celebs like Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain. Simply put: We love copying celebrities and feeling like we're one small degree closer to them through our purchases.

What's even better than a celebrity-endorsed item is one that actually helps improve our daily routines — like a face cleanser, for instance. Sure, there are a bevy of celebrities with their own skincare lines, but when we get a peak into their vanities and see a mainstream beauty brand that they credit with keeping their skin looking smooth and glowing, it feels like striking gold (especially when it's a drugstore buy!). As such, we set out to investigate the washes that some of our favorite celebrities incorporate into their skincare regimens and later tested them to see which reigns supreme. Our criteria for a good cleanser include effective makeup removal and gentle formulas (read: no "stripped" feeling post-cleanse), and bonus points were awarded to those with ingredients that host added benefits like moisturization and exfoliation.

Below, we tested top picks from celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, and Keke Palmer.

Hailey Bieber

Getty Images / Chloe Jeong for PEOPLE

Buy It! Holifrog Tashmoo Water Lily Milky Wash, $35; revolve.com

While Hailey typically begins her cleansing routine with an oil cleanser, she has said that she follows up with this milky, non-foaming wash from Holifrog as she prefers something "hydrating [and] nourishing." This wash is loaded with natural plant extracts like water lily and lotus to help lock in moisture, as well as nourishing oils like apricot and sunflower seed.

Our team had different experiences with this wash. Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer, lauded the formula for its nourishing properties: "My skin was quite irritated before I tested this wash, and it completely soothed the dry spots around my nose and mouth. After washing, my skin felt smooth and soft and even had a subtle glow." She noted that this wash has a lotion-like feel and that it "lathers and washes off just as effectively" as a traditional gel cleanser.

However, while commerce senior editor Erin Johnson says the cleanser felt "milky-smooth and nice on [her] face," she did feel the need to overcompensate with extra rinsing as she wasn't used to the creamy texture, which may take a bit of acclimation for new users. Commerce staff writer Alyssa Brascia was also unsure of the formula, noting, "Texturally, I feel like my face is more cleansed after using a gel face wash (even if it feels drier), which I will then follow up with a moisturizer to get the same, nourished skin." On the other hand, for parched winter complexions, she thinks it's a helpful product to have in your skincare arsenal, saying that the wash "felt comforting to my skin and left my face feeling more nourished and moisturized than it did before washing." In other words, if you can get past the unique, creamy nature of this wash, you'll reap delicious skin-softening benefits.

Lizzo

Getty Images / Chloe Jeong for PEOPLE

Buy It! Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $13.97; amazon.com

While Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser is a long-standing drugstore staple, its sister product, the Gentle Skin Cleanser, is a bit thicker and slightly creamy to help nourish dry, sensitive skin. This is largely due to hydrating glycerin as well as niacinamide, which helps support the skin barrier to better retain moisture. Lizzo said that this cleanser was recommended by her makeup artist, an ideal cleanser for the singer who says she often gets itchy, irritated skin while on tour.

"My skin is so sensitive, especially in the winter, so I knew I could trust Cetaphil to clean my face without irritating it — and I was correct," raves Johnson. "Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser is exactly what you'd expect: non-fussy, non-scented, and effective."

Commerce staff writer Cai Cramer also praises the cleanser for its truly "gentle" nature, stating, "Even my highly reactive, rosacea-prone skin was calm without a hint of redness after trying this cleanser — I can see why it's a favorite amongst celebrities."

Chrissy Teigen

Getty Images / Chloe Jeong for PEOPLE

Buy It! iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, $45; dermstore.com

Of all the cleansers we tried, the Cleansing Complex certainly scored the most glowing remarks. If you have congestion-prone skin, this cleanser is a total godsend. The hero ingredient here is exfoliating willow bark extract which helps to break down excess oil and pore-clogging buildup. Adding onto the exfoliating power of this cleanser is retinyl palmitate, which is sort of like retinol's gentler sister (similar to retinol, it encourages cell turnover and works to sweep pores clean). Though if you're nervous about how these exfoliating ingredients will affect sensitive skin, commerce director Lindsey Metrus raves of its gentle nature: "I have quite reactive skin (as in, my face will immediately turn red if something exacerbates it) but with this cleanser, I can use it on a daily basis and not even experience the slightest dryness or irritation. I credit it with keeping my skin smooth and breakout-free (I've been using it for years) and think it's the crème de la crème of skin cleansers.

Commerce project manager Dhara Patel agrees: "This cleaner didn't bother my skin and got all of my face makeup and remnants of mascara off. My skin felt super clean and less oily after." She also loves how it acts as a multi-purpose product (essentially an exfoliant, cleanser, and resurfacing treatment in one).

Keke Palmer

Getty Images / Chloe Jeong for PEOPLE

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual Duo, $46; sephora.com

Certainly the most expensive and unique cleanser of the bunch, this offering is actually a two-step oil cleanser and purifying charcoal cleanser, which Keke Palmer credits with helping her remove heavy makeup after jobs.

This set comes with a muslin cloth which is to be immersed with warm water and held on top of the face for 20 seconds post-oil cleanse for a spa-like experience. It's also slightly rough in texture and offers a bit of exfoliation as you wipe your face clean. The second step, the charcoal cleanser, can be massaged into the skin and removed with the cloth as well (though be sure to avoid the eye area). Both cleansers feature lemon peel oil for both a tantalizing sensorial experience and an antibacterial effect for acne-prone skin.

"I liked the cleansing oil because, unlike other cleansing balms, this did not leave a residue behind," says Patel. "My eyes didn't fog up at all after using this product." While both she and Metrus enjoyed the ritual of using both cleansers, they found the cloth to be a bit too rough for their complexions and would prefer nixing the step.

Brascia really enjoyed the purifying nature of the second step of this routine, stating, "The charcoal cleanser was great for gentle exfoliation — I truly felt like my skin was being de-gunked, for lack of a better word, after long days of makeup being baked into my skin, subway rides, and the general oxidation of your skin throughout the day." However, she and Metrus both had to go in with a makeup wipe and Q-tip, respectively, to get off excess mascara and eyeliner after they were done cleansing.