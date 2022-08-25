The Most Efficient Way to Clean Apple AirPods Is with This Nifty Tool, Shoppers Say — and It's on Sale for $9

In case you missed it — Amazon just slashed prices on all Apple AirPods and if you're treating yourself to a new pair of high-end earbuds, then you'll probably want to invest in a cleaning tool as well.

If you've owned AirPods in the past, then you know how dirty they can get in a short amount of time and how difficult it can be to clean them out. Consider the Hagibis Cleaning Pen as your go-to cleaning gadget for Apple AirPods while it's on sale for 44 percent off. It works on old and new generations as well as off-brand earbuds, making it well worth the purchase.

Its compact three-in-one design comes with a flocking sponge, high-density brush, and metal pen tip that thoroughly cleans wax, dirt, and debris from the inside and outside of the earbuds along with the charging case. The sponge is the perfect size for wiping out the charging case while the dense brush cleans the speakers. The metal pen tip is ideal for stubborn areas that have a lot of build-up.

Amazon

Buy It! Hagibis Cleaning Pen for Apple AirPods, $8.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

This handy gadget costs just $9 right now and it's backed by more than 8,000 five-star ratings so it's no wonder it's an Amazon best-seller. One reviewer who called it "the best thing ever," said it's "so helpful" and "worth every penny." Plus, another shopper said it's "so satisfying" to use and they were able to clean their Apple AirPods in minutes.

Instead of attempting to clean your earbuds with miscellaneous items around the house, the Hagibis Cleaning Pen gets the job done faster and more efficiently. For just $9, it's easy to understand why so many shoppers are on board and saying it's 100 percent worth it. Don't forget to apply Amazon's coupon before adding one to your cart to ensure you get an extra five percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.