Shoppers Are Staying Cool All Summer (Even in Hawaii!) With This $14 Portable Neck Fan from Amazon
The summer heat is no joke. But whether you're outside gardening, going for a morning jog, or spending time at the beach, you can still catch a refreshing breeze with a portable fan that you can wear right around your neck.
The Gulaki Hands-Free Portable Neck Fan is only $13.95 at Amazon and has managed to win thousands five-star reviews from shoppers. The device resembles a pair of headphones, but with two small fans at each end instead. It features three different levels of air flow, and the two fans can rotate 360 degrees and be positioned at any angle. Because the neck ring can lay flat, you can even place the fans on a desk or table when you don't feel like wearing it yourself.
And you don't have to worry about battery life because it's easily rechargeable with the included USB cable. Depending on the speed you're using, the fan can run for up to six hours.
A feature that many users seem to like is that it has LED lights, making them visible at night. Choose from seven different light modes, including single colors and auto-changing. The fan itself is available in six colors, including black, blue, red, dark blue, pink, and white.
With over 9,000 ratings, the wearable has left plenty of shoppers cooler and more comfortable. "Took this to Hawaii and everyone was asking where they could purchase it! Convenient to toss in a bag and wear when needed. Helped greatly in keeping cool. The lights are a nice bonus," one shared.
Others throw them on during their workouts. "I bought these because I cycle inside my home and can get very hot while doing so. When I start to get too warm and work up a sweat, I just put these babies on and it really helps," another customer said.
Stay cool this summer with this handy and flashy portable fan for under $20 at Amazon.