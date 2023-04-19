Our 11 Picks for Group Therapy that You Can Access from Your Couch at Home

We evaluated over 80 online therapy services with the help of three licensed therapists, surveyed 10,000 real therapy users, and tested dozens of group therapy offerings ourselves. This article was also fact-checked and medically reviewed for accuracy by a licensed therapist. Here are the group therapy services we recommend.

Research has also shown that group therapy can be highly effective, especially for particular issues like alcohol use or grief, helping you see a reduction in the symptoms you're experiencing. This is because it can help you feel less alone and supported by your peers, as well as accountable to keep working on developing the skills and tools you learn in the group sessions. Group therapy is also often more affordable than seeing a therapist one-on-one. And the good news is, if you think you might benefit from this type of therapy, you have lots of options — including online.

Group therapy is a fantastic resource for those seeking to improve their mental health. Rather than meeting with a therapist one-on-one, in group therapy you attend sessions with a bunch of other individuals who are experiencing a similar issue to you. Some groups can focus on a specific diagnosis — such as anxiety or depression — while others will discuss specific types of traumatic events, like pregnancy loss or divorce. Other groups might be aimed at a particular demographic or age group, like teens.

01 of 11 Best for BIPOC Clients: Aguirre Center for Inclusive Psychotherapy Aguirre Center Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $75 for group therapy

$75 for group therapy Insurance Accepted?: No

No Types of Therapy: Individual, couples, group Why We Chose It Aguirre Center for Inclusive Psychotherapy says it is on a mission to offer "culturally affirming, anti-oppressive, and inclusive psychological services." While its group offerings change based on demand, many groups are specifically focused on the needs of its BIPOC clients, and its providers specialize not only in a variety of mental health concerns, but also specific issues, such as race-based stress or racial identity, that can impact BIPOC mental health. Pros & Cons Pros Culturally responsive and anti-oppression therapists and group treatment

LGBTQ+ affirming care

Trauma-informed care

Sliding scale options available

Free 15-minute phone consultation Cons No in-network insurance accepted

Not available in all states

Cannot filter for specific therapy approaches or specialties Overview Stress, trauma, and oppression impact the mental health of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color at a disproportionate rate. In addition, the mental health and healthcare systems often play into these systems of oppression, making it difficult for you to receive competent and quality care as a member of that community. Aguirre Center for Inclusive Psychotherapy is working to address these issues by offering culturally responsive, affirming, and anti-racist mental health care. The clinical team is committed to social justice-oriented care, with all providers trained in culturally responsive work. Aguirre offers group therapy as well as individual and couples therapy and psychological assessments. Groups at Aguirre are "interpersonal process groups," which focus on connecting clients with shared difficulties so they can work through their struggles together. While Aguirre's providers have a variety of specializations (including trauma, depression, anxiety, stress-related difficulties, and relational issues), many of its group offerings are specifically designed for members of the BIPOC community to allow space to process issues of oppression and racial stress in a safe environment. Aguirre offers online therapy in more than 31 states, including all members of PsyPact (a multi-state reciprocity agreement that allows psychologists to practice telehealth across state lines). All clients can request a free, 15-minute consultation to learn about services offered. Before joining a group, you must participate in a one-hour intake session to ensure that group therapy is right for you and that you are a good fit for the group. Plans & Prices Aguirre offers a free 15-minute phone consultation before you schedule so that you can ask questions and determine whether it is a good fit for your mental health needs. Aguirre's fees per session are as follows: Intake sessions : $200-$275

: $200-$275 Individual therapy : $165-$225

: $165-$225 Couples therapy : $150-$250

: $150-$250 Group therapy: $75 Additionally, Aguirre offers low-cost services through its practicum students. Intakes and therapy sessions with students are $60, with additional sliding scale options offered to those who cannot afford the $60 fee. While Aguirre is out-of-network with all insurance plans, it accepts health saving account (HSA) cards as a form of payment. In addition, it provides you with a superbill upon request so that you can submit for reimbursement directly with your insurance company. However, this option is not accessible for low-income individuals who cannot afford to pay up front and is often not an option for those with Medicare or Medicaid. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Of the 105 users we surveyed, 72% reported an overall positive experience with Aguirre Center for Inclusive Psychotherapy. Seventy-seven percent indicated that their Aguirre provider met most or all of their needs, and 77% ranked the therapist qualifications positively. Sixty percent would recommend it to a friend. Three percent of our users specifically sought group therapy. When we tested the Aguirre Center ourselves, one of our testers was particularly impressed with the group services offered. "These sessions are generally unstructured with a focus on the relationships between the members — the individuals involved discuss their own issues, giving and receiving feedback and responses from their peers," she said. She also liked that the groups are intended to be long-term and require a 10-session commitment at minimum, which makes the groups more effective and is further evidence of Aguirre Center's commitment to providing quality and reliable group therapy services to its clients.

02 of 11 Best for Grief and Loss: Sesh Sesh Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $60 per month

$60 per month Insurance Accepted?: No

No Types of Therapy: Support groups Why We Chose It Sesh offers online support groups of two to 10 participants facilitated by licensed mental health professionals. It provides a wide variety of group topics including groups specifically for grief, such as educational groups about the grief process and recovering from grief. Pros & Cons Pros Offers groups specifically for grief

First session is free

Sponsored membership program

You can attend unlimited group meetings

Groups area available every day of the week

Groups offered at a variety of times and different lengths for convenience Cons Different members in each group, so group cohesion does not develop over time

Support groups are not therapy, though they can be therapeutic

No option to pay per group

Groups will be canceled if not enough people sign up Overview Sesh creates a safe space where you can seek support for a wide range of common concerns. It offers a variety of groups and adjusts its offerings based on ongoing feedback from participants and facilitators. One topic that Sesh emphasizes is grief and loss, which includes education around grief as well as groups focused on recovery. Sesh's founders created the platform with the goal of offering affordable and accessible group therapy. Over time, it has moved away from therapy groups and instead provides support groups for a variety of concerns, including grief and loss. Support groups offer interactive and healing spaces where peers with similar concerns can work together to address and move past their challenges. These groups do not treat a specific mental health issue or offer diagnostic services. But while they are not therapy, support groups can be therapeutic by allowing members space to work through their issues. Sesh groups can be 30, 45, or 60 minutes in length. Group topics are scheduled on a monthly basis, and you have the option to attend the same group weekly. However, weekly attendance is not required. This offers increased flexibility for those with scheduling issues but means that you will not connect with the same members at each session. Plans & Prices When you sign up for Sesh, you are able to attend your first group for free to see if the platform is a fit. After that, you can attend unlimited groups for $60 per month. You can cancel or take a break at any time. There is no option to pay per group that you attend, and because Sesh offers support groups that are not group therapy, it does not accept insurance or offer superbills. Sesh has a sponsorship program to offset the cost of membership for those who cannot afford the fee. These sponsorships are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can contact customer support for information. According to our survey, 79% of Sesh users rated the service's value for the money positively. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights As the author of this article, I should mention that that I do facilitate a mindfulness group with Sesh. However, this company was chosen not because I alone found the service worth including. Instead, my editors and I chose it because of how popular it was with surveyed users and our testers who signed up and tried the services. I also do not facilitate any of Sesh's groups for grief and loss. Seventy-eight percent of the 105 Sesh users we surveyed rated the service positively overall. Seventy percent stated that most or all of their needs were met at Sesh, and 73% were satisfied with the provider options. Eighty-one percent rated the provider qualifications positively, and 80% indicated that there is a good amount of quality providers at Sesh. Seventy percent would recommend Sesh to a friend. One of our Sesh testers said she felt particularly good about the session she attended. "I found the guiding questions helpful to keep the conversation flowing, and I appreciated the suggestions offered by the group participants," she says. "I also liked that some of the advice and ideas were coming from people's lived experiences, not just from the facilitator's guidance."

03 of 11 Best for Divorce and Separation: Growing Self Growing-Self Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $40 per group session

$40 per group session Insurance Accepted?: No

No Types of Therapy: Individual, couples, divorce coaching group Why We Chose It In addition to individual therapy and coaching for a variety of relationship issues, Growing Self offers an online breakup and divorce coaching group to help individuals work through separation. Pros & Cons Pros Coaching group specifically addresses recovery from breakups

Free consultation offered

Sliding fee scale options available

Website has many free resources available

Groups are kept small so everyone has time to be heard Cons Coaching groups are not therapy, though they can be therapeutic

Not available in all states

Coaching group is not reimbursable through insurance Overview Following the end of a significant relationship, group therapy can be particularly beneficial, as this kind of treatment fosters connection with others in your group who are going through a separation or divorce. Often, this connection can help you feel less alone in your situation. The founder of Growing Self created the platform after she sought therapy services following a breakup and felt that her therapist did not appropriately address her pain. As a result, Growing Self emphasizes support and recovery following separation, divorce, or another breakup. Growing Self also emphasizes therapy approaches with an evidence base, so the group is structured in a way to help foster healing and growth. Groups meet for 60 to 75 minutes and are limited to six members, ensuring that each participant has time and space to share and participate actively. Group members also have access to a recovery group on Facebook, where they can connect with each other any time. However, clients should be mindful that Facebook groups are not compliant with HIPAA (a federal law protecting personal health information) and may present privacy concerns. Plans & Prices Growing Self offers a free consultation before you sign up, so you can decide if this group is a good fit for you before you pay to participate. Groups are $40 per session. Prices for Growing Self's therapy and coaching services vary based on the credentials and experience of your provider. While Growing Self does not accept insurance, it will offer superbills for those who use their therapy services. However, coaching services — including the breakup group — are not reimbursable through insurance. Individual therapy and coaching with Growing Self is broken down into the following categories: Most Experienced: Doctoral-level clinicians; sessions are $160 each More Experienced: Licensed providers with several years experience; sessions are $95 to $135 each More Affordable: Masters-level therapists and unlicensed coaches; sessions are $75 to $115 each Most Affordable: Clinicians and coaches with less experience; $65 to $105 per session User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Growing Self received high satisfaction ratings on our survey, with 90% of respondents ranking it positively overall. However, only 68% of users were able to get most or all of their needs met, which is lower than other companies we surveyed, and 69% would recommend the platform to a friend. This may be because Growing Self specializes in relationship issues, so those with more complex concerns may have to get other needs met elsewhere. Eighty-nine percent rated the therapist qualifications positively, and 79% stated that Growing Self was superior to other platforms they have used in the past. Four percent of users reported turning to Growing Self specifically for divorce and discernment counseling. "My own experience with Growing Self therapists was positive," said one of our Growing Self testers. "Both of the therapists I worked with created a comfortable and safe environment for discussing relationship issues and developing therapeutic goals that felt achievable with their support." Additionally, she noted, "the therapists and customer service representative I communicated with were professional, accessible, and caring," and she said that "I felt confident that the therapists that I was working with were going to honor my confidentiality, be non-judgmental and compassionate, and help me move through some of my challenges."

04 of 11 Most Flexible: Thriveworks Thriveworks Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Varies by provider; starts at $99 per session

Varies by provider; starts at $99 per session Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual, couples, family, medication management, group therapy Why We Chose It Thriveworks is an incredibly flexible service in both scheduling and financial matters. It offers both online and in-person group therapy, so if it has a clinic in your area, you could request in-person service if that is a better fit for you. It also accepts many insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, making it more financially accessible for those who need to use insurance to cover the cost of their care. Pros & Cons Pros Offers both in-person and online groups

In-network with many insurance plans

Some locations accept Medicare and Medicaid

Medication management available Cons Not available in all states

Pricing information on the website is unclear

Specific group offerings not listed on the website Overview Online group therapy is an excellent and convenient resource. Although most people can benefit from online therapy with comparable outcomes to in-person sessions, some have a preference for in-person care, lack the technology or internet connection to participate in online groups, or do not have a private space from which to join their sessions. For these individuals, Thriveworks's flexibility in offering both in-person and online care can meet their needs. Additionally, it accepts a wide range of insurance plans, another aspect of this company that makes its services accessible to many. Thriveworks's goal is to help people find affordable and convenient mental health care, and its website states that clients can usually get an appointment within seven days of requesting care. It employs providers with a wide variety of expertise and specialization, so many clients can match with a provider who meets their needs. At the time of writing this article, Thriveworks offers telehealth services in 45 states, with many locations also offering in-person appointments. Its in-person offices have 380 locations around the United States, so many people can access both online and in-person care. In addition to group therapy, Thriveworks offers individual, family, and couples therapy, with providers who specialize in child and adolescent mental health care. It offers medication management services to individuals starting at age 14 for those who need or want information about medication options. Plans & Prices Since Thriveworks is in-network with most insurance plans, your out-of-pocket cost will vary depending on your plan. For those with no co-pay or those on Medicaid, the out-of-pocket cost could be $0. Thriveworks's self-pay rate varies by location and provider, and its website does not specify rates for group therapy. However, prices for therapy start at $99 per session. You can contact specific Thriveworks locations to learn more about pricing in your area. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights According to our survey of 105 users, 90% of Thriveworks users had an overall positive experience, and 78% were able to connect with a provider who met most or all of their needs. Eighty-eight percent were satisfied with their therapist's qualifications, 87% felt that Thriveworks did a good job of connecting them to an appropriate provider, and 80% would recommend the platform to a friend. Three percent of our users sought group therapy specifically. Our tester of Thriveworks told us that their experience with the company "felt very personable," and reported that "I felt willing to open up because I didn't feel like I was using a service run by a massive corporation." They were especially impressed with Thriveworks' flexibility, explaining that "it offers treatment through both telehealth and in-person modalities, and this flexibility is something that very few of its competitors offer, especially at such a large scale in [45] states."

05 of 11 Best for Teens and Young Adults: LifeStance Health Life Stance Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $75-$300 per session, depending on location

$75-$300 per session, depending on location Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual, family, group, medication management Why We Chose It LifeStance Health offers a wide variety of in-person and online groups on a variety of topics, and its providers specialize in clients across the lifespan, including young children, adolescents, and young adults. Its commitment to supporting individuals of all ages makes it stand out as a resource for online group therapy. Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of groups available

Providers with specialization in all age groups, including young children

Individual therapy and medication management also available

Some locations offer in-person services Cons Not available in all states

Pricing information not listed on the website Overview Adolescents and young adults often benefit from group therapy. The development that occurs in adolescence and young adulthood — including figuring out different aspects of your identity — can leave young people feeling isolated, and group therapy is an excellent way to address mental health concerns with others going through similar experiences who can show you that you are not alone. LifeStance Health employs providers with a variety of training backgrounds, including many who specialize in adolescent and young adult mental health, and offers groups specifically for teens and young adults. LifeStance Health provides care in many states and is in the process of expanding. It offers in-person and online groups, and clients can request additional group offerings if they cannot find a group that meets their needs. LifeStance Health groups vary in size, with some limiting participation to five members and others accepting as many as 20 members. Larger groups have two facilitators. LifeStance Health clients can also receive individual therapy and medication management through the platform if needed, with online therapy available to all clients who live in a state LifeStance Health serves and in-person services offered to those who can commute to one of its many office locations. Plans & Prices LifeStance Health advertises that its providers are in-network with and accept most insurance plans, as well as many employee assistance programs (EAPs). If you pay out-of-pocket, rates vary from $75 to $300 per session depending on the type of service and your location. The website does not list specific prices for group therapy. Of those we surveyed, 76% indicated that LifeStance Health offers good value for the cost, though only 57% found it affordable. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights According to our survey, 88% of LifeStance Health users had a positive experience, 88% rated it as superior to other services they have used, and 75% would recommend LifeStance Health to a friend. Seventy-nine percent rated the number of quality providers positively, and 90% rated their therapist's qualifications positively. Our tester of LifeStance Health was impressed with the services she received, noting that "in general, I was delighted with my therapist," and that "I felt that they listened to me and were compassionate."

06 of 11 Best for Peer Support: Pathlight Behavioral Centers Pathlight Behavioral Centers Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Varies based on insurance coverage

Varies based on insurance coverage Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual, family, couples, group therapy, medication management Why We Chose It Pathlight Behavioral Centers offers a variety of mental health support, including intensive online outpatient care and peer support groups that are facilitated by qualified providers. It offers a variety of therapy and peer support groups for trauma, anxiety, mood issues, and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Pros & Cons Pros Peer support available in a variety of groups

Both in-person and online services available

In-network with most insurance plans

Wide variety of services and support available

Inpatient options available when appropriate

Free phone assessment Cons Not available in all states

Group participants must agree to keep cameras on

Price information is not clearly available on the website Overview Pathlight Behavioral Centers offers online, in-person, and inpatient therapy services, including peer support groups, in several states. It has a Mood and Anxiety Center as well as specialized treatment for eating disorders. Group offerings change over time and include topics such as trauma, anxiety, OCD, and mood disorders, as well as groups for families and community members like parenting support, eating disorder support, grief, and postpartum support. Chances are, if you are looking for peer support for any number of issues, you can find it at Pathlight. Up to 15 participants can join each group, and Pathlight Behavioral Centers offers clear and specific expectations for each group. Participants agree to keep their camera on in groups, which can be difficult for those experiencing anxiety but can help group members foster a sense of connection. Groups are all facilitated by qualified clinicians and are offered on a variety of days and times to accommodate schedules. On the website, Pathlight Behavioral Centers provides specific guidelines for all participants, including that all members must join groups from a private room, maintain confidentiality, and not use cell phones or other devices while they are in the group. Clients can also use Pathlight's individual therapy and medication management services if needed. Plans & Prices Pathlight Behavioral Centers does not list out-of-pocket costs for its groups online. It is in-network with most insurance plans and helps clients determine their coverage; however, it does not accept Medicare or Medicaid. You can request a free phone assessment prior to committing to using Pathlight's services. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Our research indicated that 79% of the 105 Pathlight users surveyed had a positive experience overall, and 73% found a provider who could meet most or all of their needs. Seventy-six percent rated the therapist qualifications positively, and 73% rated the number of qualified therapists available as good, very good, or excellent. However, only 65% would recommend Pathlight to a friend, which is lower than many of the other organizations we surveyed. Four percent of our surveyed users turned to Pathlight specifically for group therapy. When we checked back in with our users, 42% of those surveyed had discontinued therapy — but for positive reasons! The majority reported ending treatment because their mental health had improved and/or they had achieved their goals from therapy. This speaks to the efficacy of Pathlight's services.

07 of 11 Best Free Service: Sanvello Sanvello Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Community discussion board is free; individual therapy is approximately $85 per session

Community discussion board is free; individual therapy is approximately $85 per session Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, peer support Why We Chose It Everyone deserves support for their mental health regardless of income or financial means. In addition to therapy services, Sanvello's app has a community discussion board that allows individuals to connect with peers and offer each other support at no charge. Pros & Cons Pros Free resources and options available

Easy-to-use free resources for mindfulness, mood tracking, and meditation

Community discussion board offers support

Individual therapy available in some states Cons Peer support is not monitored by professionals

Website can be difficult to navigate

Therapy services not available in all states Overview Sanvello is a mental health app that was created to offer support to individuals with anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and trauma who may not have access to traditional therapy. It offers therapy services in 23 states as well as self-guided resources and peer support for mental health. If you want to access peer support through Sanvello, you can use the free discussion board. Although each discussion board has rules and guidelines for interaction (including that users should not rely on the discussion board if they are in crisis), these boards are not monitored by mental health professionals — therefore, this resource can offer peer support but is not a substitute for services facilitated by a qualified provider. Sanvello's resources are developed from evidence-based mental health treatments, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). It offers self-guided meditations, goal-setting tools, and daily mood journal prompts that are used to determine what other resources might benefit you. At Sanvello, the peer support resources connect users with other people dealing with similar struggles. When you join the forum, you are greeted with a notice about rules and guidelines for the forums, including showing respect for others and not using the forums as a substitute for therapy or other treatment. However, these forums are not moderated or monitored, meaning Sanvello relies on the community to follow these rules without supervision. This is something to bear in mind when seeking peer support through Sanvello. Plans & Prices Sanvello's peer support discussion board is free, and anyone can access and use this resource. The app also has many self-guided mental health resources, with a free option available. For those who want to access more resources, there is a premium option in the app that costs $9 per month. If you are in one of the 23 states where Sanvello offers therapy services, an intake session is an average of $140 depending on location, and follow up sessions are an average of $85 each. Sanvello's website indicates that it accepts insurance and EAPs to offset the cost of care. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Sanvello rated lower in user satisfaction than many of the other platforms whose users we surveyed, with 66% rating their overall experience positively. Only 58% would recommend Sanvello to a friend. At the same time, 72% of users said that most or all of their needs were met. Seventy-one percent rated therapist qualifications positively. Additionally, 84% indicated that Sanvello is good value for the cost.

08 of 11 Best for Substance Use: Monument Monument Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $10-$249 per month; free community forum

$10-$249 per month; free community forum Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, group therapy, peer support, medication management Why We Chose It Monument is an online therapy and support platform for treating alcohol dependence and alcohol use disorders. Its variety of affordable plans, multiple peer support options, and medication management services make it an excellent resource for those who want to use group therapy as a component of their substance use care. Pros & Cons Pros Free community forum available 24/7

Option to text with your doctor

More than 50 groups available

Affordable subscription plans for those without insurance Cons Not available in all states

Only treats alcohol use disorder

You cannot choose your own therapist Overview Monument offers evidence-based treatment for alcohol use disorder, including cognitive behavioral therapy and motivational interviewing. Additionally, licensed physicians offer medication management for prescriptions that can help you if you're trying to discontinue or reduce your alcohol use. While Monument supports clients trying to remain fully sober, it also supports you if your treatment goals include learning to moderate your alcohol use. This allows individuals to set and achieve the goals that work for them rather than having to align with a one-size-fits all approach. Monument has two sources of group and peer support: online alcohol support groups and an online forum. Both resources are available to users on any of Monument's subscription plans. While the community forum offers peer support without immediate facilitator oversight, support groups at Monument are moderated by a licensed therapist. You have the option to join groups anonymously if you are more comfortable engaging this way. New clients are encouraged to attend an orientation group to get to know Monument's system and ask questions about treatment and resources. Other support groups include support for women, support for men, alcohol use related to the COVID-19 pandemic, healthy coping and self-care, and healthy relationships. The community forum is text-based and available 24/7. You can connect anonymously and ask for support any time. Forums include a variety of topics related to alcohol use, moderation, and sobriety. There are specific guidelines all users must follow, including kindness, respect, and not giving medical advice. Plans & Prices Monument accepts many insurance plans, making it accessible and affordable for many. It offers multiple monthly plans at different rates and with different services offered: Physician Care: For $10 per month plus a $45 initial fee and $45 per follow-up appointment with a physician, you get access to medication management, messaging with your physician, the community forum, and support groups. Total Care (Biweekly): For $149 per month, you receive two therapy appointments per month, unlimited appointments with a physician, medication management, and everything listed in the Physician Care plan. Total Care (Weekly): This plan is $249 per month and has the same features as the Total Care (Biweekly) plan, with four sessions with the therapist each month rather than two. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Seventy-eight percent of users we surveyed rated their overall experience with Monument positively, and 73% were connected to a provider who met most or all of their needs. Seventy-seven percent rated therapist qualifications positively, and 75% rated the number of quality providers positively. Although 62% would recommend the organization to a friend, 97% rated it higher than other services they have used. In addition, Monument has had a low turnover rate with its therapists, meaning therapists don't leave often. This speaks to the quality of the company overall as well as the services it's able to provide.

09 of 11 Best for Depression: Mindful Care Mindful Care Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $35 for group sessions

$35 for group sessions Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, group therapy, medication management Why We Chose It In addition to providing a variety of mental health services, Mindful Care offers group therapy specifically for depression, as well as other groups that can help those with depression, including a group for managing difficult emotions and for fostering healthy relationships. The variety of care offered makes it an excellent resource for those struggling with depression. Pros & Cons Pros Groups available specifically for those suffering from depression

In-network with many insurance plans

Medicare and Medicaid accepted

Some same-day appointments available Cons Not available in all states

You do not choose your provider

Information about dates and times for groups not listed on the website Overview Mindful Care offers group therapy as well as individual therapy and medication management services for a variety of mental health concerns, including depression. It has several "MindFit" groups available to foster connection and support. If you're struggling with depression, Mindful Care's HOPE group was created specifically to treat depressive symptoms in a group environment. Additionally, the RISE group helps you develop coping skills for challenges you face in your life, and WISE uses dialectical behavioral therapy skills to help you learn to manage "tough emotions." Both of these could also be useful if you are living with depression. Groups use evidence-based interventions and are based in cognitive behavioral therapy to ensure you get the most out of your group experience. Additionally, Mindful Care offers psychiatric and medication management services for those who want to use this resource as a component of their treatment. It presently operates in six states but plans to expand to more. Most clients can schedule appointments within two days, with some services available for same-day appointments. Plans & Prices Mindful Care accepts many insurance plans, and its providers accept both Medicare and Medicaid, making it accessible for many. The out-of-pocket costs are relatively affordable as well. Therapy intake: $150

40-minute therapy session: $100

20-minute therapy "micro" session: $50

Psychiatry intake: $175

Psychiatry follow-up: $75

Group therapy: $35 User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Eighty-four percent of users we surveyed indicated that Mindful Care was superior to other resources they have used, and 66% would use the platform again. Eighty-three percent would recommend Mindful Care to a friend, and 92% rated their experience positively overall. Eighty-two percent were able to find a provider who met most or all of their needs, and 95% rated the therapist qualifications positively. "Overall, the quality of the therapists and services provided at Mindful Care are top-tier," said one of our Mindful Care testers. who was especially impressed with the group therapy services even though she also tried the company's individual therapy. "For me," she said, "I benefited the most from group therapy because the hour-long session was the ideal amount of time to really delve into issues and to give participants the platform to voice their feelings."

10 of 11 Best for Postpartum: Postpartum Support International Postpartum Support International Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Free

Free Insurance Accepted?: N/A

N/A Types of Therapy: Peer support groups, mentorship, education, therapy referrals Why We Chose It Postpartum Support International offers a wide variety of resources, education, and support if you are dealing with stress or mental health concerns postpartum. It offers many online support groups that provide education and peer connection on dozens of topics related to postpartum mental health and support. Pros & Cons Pros Groups include both support and education

Wide variety of postpartum issues addressed

Groups are available in English and Spanish

Many other postpartum resources are available

Clear expectations for each group Cons Therapy referrals are not available in all areas

Group facilitator qualifications not listed on the website Overview Postpartum Support International offers more than 20 peer support groups on a variety of postpartum topics. All groups include 30 minutes of education to ensure that you have accurate and beneficial information as well as 60 minutes of "talking time" where you can both receive support and offer support to others. Since postpartum experiences vary greatly, Postpartum Support International's support groups offer specific education and focus so that, no matter what you are dealing with, you can find support that works for you. Postpartum Support International offers LGBTQ+ affirming care and support for families regardless of sexual orientation and gender. In addition to free support groups, Postpartum Support International offers individual educational phone consultations, written materials, and a guidebook for anyone who wants to raise awareness of postpartum issues, and support around adoption, abortion, infertility, and other topics. For those who need therapy services, Postpartum Support International has a provider directory. While these providers are not employed directly by the organization, they have credentials and training to support those who need postpartum mental health care. Plans & Prices Postpartum Support International does not directly offer individual therapy services but can provide referrals to qualified providers, and the cost of care varies. However, its support groups and peer mentorship programs are free to use. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights We haven't yet had the opportunity to survey users at Postpartum Support International. However, we still felt it was important to include on this list, especially since our research found users and therapists alike have a very positive impression of the company and believe it does a great job of connecting people to resources that can help them. Its intersectional approach to support, as well as the variety of resources it offers, make it accessible to most people who are dealing with postpartum issues. "Because postpartum issues like postpartum depression and anxiety are often shrouded in feelings of guilt and shame," said subject matter expert Hannah Owens, LMSW, "it's imperative to have a safe place to discuss any postpartum symptoms or challenges you might face with people who understand that experience. Postpartum Support International provides that safe place."