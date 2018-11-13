If the words “Fahoo Fores Dahoo Dores,” mean anything to you, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is probably part of your holiday repertoire — as it should be! Whether you prefer the circa-2000 version or the 1966 original – or were lining up outside theaters for the latest iteration – we think we can all agree that the Grinch is a Christmas must, as much a staple of the season as candy canes and fir trees (and now, Grinch pancakes and Build-a-Bears). Case in point, some of our favorite retailers — including Forever 21, Williams Sonoma, and Target — are as charmed by our green enemy-turned-friend as we are, and are stocking great Grinch-themed finds for the season. Whether you’re in the market for Grinch bedding, Grinch cookie cutters, or Grinch clothing, you’ll find it in our roundup below — there are even Grinch beauty products in the mix. Now that ought to make your heart grow a few sizes. Merry Grinchmas!

Forever 21

This holiday season, Forever 21 is stocking an impressive array of Grinch-themed goods, including Grinch-green plush hoodies, Grinch ugly Christmas sweaters, Grinch underwear, Grinch stickers, and even, unexpectedly enough, a Grinch-face loofah.

Buy It! Forever 21 The Grinch Fair Isle Sweater, $34.90; forever21.com

Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids puts their Grinchiest foot forward with adorable accoutrements like Grinch- and Max-motif sheet sets and duvet covers, plus a “table top gift set” comprising a cute Grinch-adorned plate, bowl, and glass.

Buy It! Pottery Barn Kids Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch & Max Duvet Cover, $26.50–$119; potterybarnkids.com

Pür Cosmetics

A 10-piece eyeshadow palette plus lip balm that turns from Grinch-green to perfectly pink once applied? Our hearts just grew 3 sizes.

Buy It! Pür Cosmetics The Grinch Good Enough to Steal Face Palette & Color-Changing Lip Balm Set, $42; ulta.com

Old Navy

Don’t be a Grinch. Indulge your kids with cute Whoville-themed T-shirts from Old Navy.

Buy It! Old Navy Baby Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch “Happy Holidays” Tee, $12 (orig. $14.99); oldnavy.com

Target

Target has an ample selection of Grinchwear for all ages, but we’re partial to these fuzzy green slippers, perfect for keeping things cozy come Christmas morning.

Buy It! Women’s Dr. Seuss Grinch Face Slipper Socks, $12, target.com

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma’s kitchen-oriented Grinch offerings really take the cake — or the cookies, as the case may be. They have tasteful Grinch cookie-cutter sets, kids’ aprons, and even adult aprons with matching green oven mitts. Yes, they thought of everything.

Buy It! The Grinch Christmas Cookie Kit, $25; williams-sonoma.com

Buy It! The Grinch’s Max Kids Apron, $34.95; williams-sonoma.com

Urban Outfitters

When in doubt, a Grinch ornament makes for a great stocking stuffer, tree trimming, etc. You can’t go wrong.

Buy It! Grinch Christmas Ornament, $10; urbanoutfitters.com