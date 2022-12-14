Lifestyle Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Walking Pad Is the Secret to 'Crushing' Step Goals at Home, and It's $160 Off It’s easy to set up, use, and store By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Outdoor workouts are no longer an option for most of us now that it's almost winter, but that doesn't mean you have to hit the gym to work out. Instead, tons of Amazon shoppers are investing in walking pads to get their daily steps in. Many have turned to the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, a compact model that can be used for walking and light running and won't take up a ton of space. The best-selling option in Amazon's treadmill category, it's on sale right now for a whopping $160 off, and it can arrive right before Christmas if you order now. California Woman Walks a Marathon Using Under-Desk Treadmill in Viral TikTok It's able to go up to 2.5 miles per hour without the safety rail in place and up to 7.5 miles per hour with the handles up. The portable treadmill has a powerful yet quiet motor, and the non-slip running belt is made up of five layers to provide ample cushioning. It even has an LED display that shows important stats like time, speed, distance, and calories. The remote control makes it super convenient to change speeds while working out, and you can also connect the treadmill to your smartphone to play music and watch videos. Amazon Buy It! Goplus 2-in1 Folding Treadmill Walking Pad, $339.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The walking pad weighs less than 70 pounds, and while you can assemble it on your own, you can also choose to pay an additional fee for expert assembly. Several shoppers attest that it doesn't take long to put together yourself, and one reviewer wrote that it's "relatively easy to assemble." All you'll need are simple household tools and batteries for the remote control. We aren't shocked that this compact treadmill has more than 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. One five-star reviewer went as far as to say that it's a "God send," while another person described it as "excellent investment" and added that they've been "racking up the miles" ever since it arrived. An additional shopper, who has had the walking pad for five months, said they have been "crushing" their step goals each week and claimed that they walk "about three hours a day." The Goplus Folding Treadmill is shoppers' secret to achieving a good cardio workout at home — grab one while it's on sale for just $340 and eligible for free shipping before Christmas. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 12 Actually Cool Gifts on Amazon the Kids in Your Life Will Love This Year Oprah Once Said This On-Sale Electric Toothbrush Is Perfect for Travel Thanks to Its Design and Sleek Case Doing Some Last-Minute Shopping? These Are Some of Amazon's Most Popular Gifts, and They're All Under $30