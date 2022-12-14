Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Walking Pad Is the Secret to 'Crushing' Step Goals at Home, and It's $160 Off

Outdoor workouts are no longer an option for most of us now that it's almost winter, but that doesn't mean you have to hit the gym to work out. Instead, tons of Amazon shoppers are investing in walking pads to get their daily steps in.

Many have turned to the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, a compact model that can be used for walking and light running and won't take up a ton of space. The best-selling option in Amazon's treadmill category, it's on sale right now for a whopping $160 off, and it can arrive right before Christmas if you order now.

It's able to go up to 2.5 miles per hour without the safety rail in place and up to 7.5 miles per hour with the handles up. The portable treadmill has a powerful yet quiet motor, and the non-slip running belt is made up of five layers to provide ample cushioning. It even has an LED display that shows important stats like time, speed, distance, and calories. The remote control makes it super convenient to change speeds while working out, and you can also connect the treadmill to your smartphone to play music and watch videos.

Amazon

Buy It! Goplus 2-in1 Folding Treadmill Walking Pad, $339.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

The walking pad weighs less than 70 pounds, and while you can assemble it on your own, you can also choose to pay an additional fee for expert assembly. Several shoppers attest that it doesn't take long to put together yourself, and one reviewer wrote that it's "relatively easy to assemble." All you'll need are simple household tools and batteries for the remote control.

We aren't shocked that this compact treadmill has more than 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. One five-star reviewer went as far as to say that it's a "God send," while another person described it as "excellent investment" and added that they've been "racking up the miles" ever since it arrived.

An additional shopper, who has had the walking pad for five months, said they have been "crushing" their step goals each week and claimed that they walk "about three hours a day."

The Goplus Folding Treadmill is shoppers' secret to achieving a good cardio workout at home — grab one while it's on sale for just $340 and eligible for free shipping before Christmas.

