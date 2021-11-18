Google Just Revealed the Top 100 Trending Gifts of 2021 — Here's What to Buy

Unlike last year's list, which focused more on health and wellness items, this year you'll find plenty of tech and kitchen gear inclusions — in the latter category, coffee makers are front and center. A versatile machine that brews both coffee and espresso, the Nespresso Deluxe is one of the highest-rated options, and even better, it's on sale right now. Other notable kitchen products include the Vitamix Immersion Blender — a handheld, stainless steel gadget that makes blending faster than ever — and the Ninja Air Fryer, a multi-functional cooking appliance with nearly 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.