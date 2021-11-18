Google Just Revealed the Top 100 Trending Gifts of 2021 — Here's What to Buy
With the holidays fast approaching, the race is on to get all of the presents on your shopping list in time. Thankfully, Google just released its 100 top trending gifts for 2021 to provide some inspiration. Spanning seven categories, it features the most searched for products across health and beauty, gaming, kitchen gear, fragrances, sports and fitness, toys and games, and tech — and you're going to want to snag everything ASAP.
Google's list includes customer-favorite products from popular brands, like Nespresso and Dyson, as well as some under-the-radar finds, like a virtual reality set from Valve.
With experts predicting shipping delays this holiday season, your best bet is to buy presents ahead of time. Luckily, many of the trending gifts are available on Amazon — and if you're a Prime member, you'll also get to take advantage of faster, two-day shipping on select products.
Unlike last year's list, which focused more on health and wellness items, this year you'll find plenty of tech and kitchen gear inclusions — in the latter category, coffee makers are front and center. A versatile machine that brews both coffee and espresso, the Nespresso Deluxe is one of the highest-rated options, and even better, it's on sale right now. Other notable kitchen products include the Vitamix Immersion Blender — a handheld, stainless steel gadget that makes blending faster than ever — and the Ninja Air Fryer, a multi-functional cooking appliance with nearly 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
For the gaming fanatic on your list, check out the VR sets from Oculus and Valve that'll keep them entertained for hours. If someone in your life has been using the same old headphones for years, consider getting them an upgrade, like these sleek earbuds from Raycon. Or, give the gift of extra home security with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.
In beauty, coveted brands like Dyson and Peter Thomas Roth made the cut this year, including the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler. The sought-after hair tool is designed to cut drying time in half and leave hair silky smooth thanks to its multiple brush attachments for different styling needs. Amazon shoppers call it "revolutionary" and a "total game changer." On the skincare front, Peter Thomas Roth's Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are a simple way to deliver a dose of hydration to the under-eye area. The hyaluronic acid-based eye gels can help smooth lines and depuff dark circles, and reviewers say they "show resuls quick" and are "worth the money."
Need some more ideas? Below, browse 24 of the best products from Google's 2021 trending gifts list that are all available on Amazon now.
Best Beauty Gifts
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, $748.89
- Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $55
- Conair Infiniti Pro Curl Secret 2.0 Iron, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
- e.l.f. Cosmetics Jelly Pop Dew Primer, $19.73
- Babyliss Nano Titanium Prima3000, $189
Best Home and Kitchen Gifts
- Vitamix Immersion Blender, $149.50
- Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360, $173 (orig. $250)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $640 (orig. $699.95)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, $179.57 (orig. $189)
- Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser Machine, $199.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie and Dehydrator, $129.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Tech Gifts
- Fitbit Versa 3, $228.53
- The Everyday Raycon Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $79.99
- Valve Index VR Full Kit, $1599.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $179.99
- Oculus Quest 2, $299
- Apple TV 32G, $169.98 (orig. $179)
- JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $129.95
Toys & Games Gifts
- LEGO City Mobile Command Center, $40 (orig. $49.99)
- Bratz 20 Yearz Special Anniversary Edition Original Boy Fashion Doll Cameron, $24.99
- Bruder 02538 MB Sprinter UPS Truck with Driver & Accessories, $66 (orig. $78.48)
- Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse, $199.99 (orig. $224.99)
