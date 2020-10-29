Shoppers Call This Smart Speaker a More Affordable Alexa, and It’s Under $30 Right Now

You’re probably used to seeing discounts on smart home devices during huge sale events like Amazon Prime Day, but occasionally, a rare deal comes along out of the blue to steal the show. The latest smart product to see major markdowns is the Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation, a voice-controlled smart speaker that can do everything from answer questions to play your favorite music. Right now, you can buy it for just $29 at Walmart.
Tiny as the 5-by-7-inch device may be, the Nest’s top-quality sound system and wide variety of features pack a punch. It’s equipped with Google Assistant capabilities, meaning you can ask it all the questions you would typically put into the search engine without lifting a finger. With the accompanying Voice Match system, users can hear their personalized schedule and reminders whenever they’d like. Plus, it’s available in three adorable colors: the pale gray Chalk, peachy Coral, and light blue Sky.
Buy It! Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation, $29 (orig. $49), walmart.com
And they don’t call it a smart home device for nothing — when used alongside compatible smart devices, the Nest allows you to control your living space with only your voice. You can turn up the heat, dim the lights, or lower the volume on your smart TV by prompting the device with a simple “Hey Google,” followed by your request. That’s a whole lot of help to receive from an under-$30 purchase.
Reviewers say that the Google Nest is a great affordable alternative to Amazon’s Alexa, adding that its sound quality, responsiveness, and sleek design are all super impressive for the price. One shopper said that the Nest even tells hilarious jokes when her 10-year-old son asks it to.
If you’ve ever debated investing in a smart speaker, this is the time to do it. Grab the Google Nest Mini for $20 off of its original price now. It can’t take itself out of the box for you, but it can do just about everything else.
