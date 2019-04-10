With washing machines and detergent more efficient than ever, almost all laundry can be done on the "cold" setting, saving the gas it requires to heat gallons of water. And consider air-drying your clothes: It can reduce an average household's carbon footprint by 2,400 pounds a year, cut down your energy bills and will help keep your clothing in good shape longer.

Don't have a clothesline? Start small with a thoughtfully designed drying rack (like this one from our sister magazine Real Simple) to dry different types of clothing at once.