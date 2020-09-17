Hollywood Moms Love This Sustainable Leggings Brand, and It Just Launched a Maternity Collection

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

What do you get when you combine sustainably made materials, inclusive sizing, flattering silhouettes, and affordable pricing? The answer: Girlfriend Collective’s ultra-popular leggings and activewear. To make things even better, the celebrity-loved brand now offers supportive and stylish maternity wear.

Whether you’re a new mom or a mom-to-be, Girlfriend Collective’s newly launched maternity collection will make you feel good about how you look and what you’re wearing. It released its top-rated Maternity Leggings a little over a year ago (one of Hollywood’s newest moms, Katherine Schwarzenegger, wore them on repeat while expecting), and with so many happy customers raving about them, it only makes sense that the brand would expand its maternity offerings.

Designed to be worn through all stages of pregnancy, the sustainably made collection (more on this below) is comfortable, flattering, and most importantly, functional. Shoppers can choose from a detachable clip-strap nursing bra, a low-impact crossover nursing bra, seamless bike shorts and an additional style of leggings. The best part? Everything is under $90.

Fans of Girlfriend Collective know that it prides itself on using sustainable, harm-free, and high-quality materials, and its maternity collection is no exception. Crafted from the brand’s signature LITE fabric, which is made from 100 percent recycled fishing nets, each piece is buttery soft, breathable, moisture-wicking, and equipped with UPF 50+ protection. Not only that, but it also offers four-way stretch: This means that the material stretches with you as you grow through each phase of pregnancy, but the pieces never lose their support or elasticity — and expecting moms and non-pregnant women alike can agree that there’s nothing worse than leggings that don’t stay up!

Scroll down to check out Girlfriend Collective’s new maternity collection and shop each piece in five colors, including black, plum, and gray.

