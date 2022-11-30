23 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts for Women This Holiday Season, from Comfy Joggers to Photo Book Subscriptions

December begins tomorrow, so the countdown to Christmas is officially on. Whether your holiday shopping list has grown this year or you're stumped by what to get a particular woman in your life (think: your boss or new sister-in-law), Christmas gift ideas for her are always welcome.

As PEOPLE editors, we get to test out top-notch products year-round, which means we have long lists of crowd-pleasing gifts on deck for the holiday season — and today, we're sharing them with you. From the comfy joggers we wear religiously while traveling to luxurious soap that leaves our hands feeling silky smooth (and smelling divine), shop 23 editor-approved gift ideas that anyone will love unwrapping on Christmas morning, below.

Kendra scott

Buy It! Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace, $65; kendrascott.com

"I've been a Kendra Scott fan for years now, and I like to give its pieces as much as I like receiving them… well, almost. One of its most famous styles, the Elisa Pendant Necklace, is a classic gift — and it's adorned many famous necks to boot." —Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

vuori clothing

Buy It! Vuori Boyfriend Jogger, $98; vuoriclothing.com

"I was introduced to Vuori last year, and it was the best thing that has ever happened to my closet (well, dresser). These Boyfriend Joggers are my go-to comfy pants. Catch me in the airport, the Starbucks line, my grocery store, and everywhere in between wearing these soft joggers. They're basically a second skin at this point — I live in them." —Madison Yauger, commerce writer

Courtesy Alexander Daas

Buy It! Alexander Daas Zachary Sunglasses, $359; alexanderdaas.com

"I think (spins around twice, spits) I have outgrown the phase where I lose a pair of sunglasses every time I leave the house, so I'm ready to splurge on classic pair that isn't bedecked in logos and will last more than a few wears. This L.A.-based, handcrafted brand has just what I'm looking for." —Alex Apatoff, executive editor

chatbooks

Buy It! Chatbooks Monthbooks, $10 per month; chatbooks.com

"Parenting in the age of iPhones is an exercise in capturing everything your kids do and then being too overwhelmed to actually go back and look at the photos. Chatbooks is the most sanity-preserving solution I've found so far to corral all the content. I just "favorite" any shot I particularly like, and 60 photos later, a cute softcover book shows up in my mailbox. I promise any parent in your life will thank you every time a new one arrives." —Alex Apatoff, executive editor

for days

Buy It! For Days Waffle Cropped Sweatshirt, $34 (orig. $68); fordays.com

"If you're shopping for someone who feels conflicted about getting more "stuff," For Days takes a lot of the guilt out of gifting. Buy one of the brand's cute and comfy basics, wear it until it's reached its retirement point, then send it (and anything else you're done with) back to the company, where they'll recycle or repurpose it and give you credit towards your next purchase." —Alex Apatoff, executive editor

outdoor voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Sweatpant, $88; outdoorvoices.com

"I may cover stunning tiaras, heirloom jewelry, and jaw-dropping ballgowns on a regular basis, but let's be honest — my work-from-home uniform is primarily hoodies and sweatpants. I was introduced to Outdoor Voices two Christmases ago when my sister-in-law gifted me these, and they quickly became my go-to pair (and believe me, I have plenty to choose from)." —Stephanie Petit, royals editor

baublebar

Buy It! Beach Day Kids' Custom Placemat, $25; baublebar.com

"My 18-month-old just entered the "picky eater phase" I've heard about from mom friends, but secretly hoped would never happen to us. (Parenting, amiright!) In an effort to make dinner time more fun, Santa will be bringing her this custom Beach Day placemat from BaubleBar's MiniBar line. I also might do some accessory shopping for myself in the name of self-care." —Brittany Talarico, deputy style director

act and acre

Buy It! Act+Acre Dermaroller Growth System, $79 (orig. $105); actandacre.com

"My hair's lack of ability to do anything but stay in a claw clip updo means that I seldom care for it with a consistent routine. As I've been recovering from a year of spontaneous bleaching and hormonal scalp dryness, my haircare ritual has definitely been in need of an upgrade. The regenerating serum and scalp dermaroller found in this powerful duo will definitely inspire me to take my just-rolled-out-of-bed hair to new healthy territory." —Michelle Lee, style & beauty editorial assistant

chappywrap

Buy It! Brewster Scallops Cranberry Blanket, $135; chappywrap.com

"These throw blankets are my go-to gift for any woman on my shopping list. The vibrant colors and chic patterns pop well in most homes, and they are perfect for snuggling up on the couch with after a long day. Past the holidays, this is also my favorite housewarming gift." —Dwyer Frame, senior vice president

awe

Buy It! Awe Inspired Everything I Need Is Within Me Affirmation Necklace, $260; aweinspired.com

"There's a reason that we've been gifting jewelry for basically all of human history, and that's because it shows you understand your giftee's tastes, and they'll think of you every time they wear it. Indie jewelry brand Awe Inspired takes it a step further with meaningful pieces that have a deeper message, including this affirmation necklace that reminds the wearer that they're already perfect as they are. I personally love this 14k yellow gold vermeil necklace layered with other delicate chains and paired with a classic white tee." —Cai Cramer, commerce writer

cozy earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Women's Bamboo Joggers, $93 (orig. $155); cozyearth.com

"We all know to trust Oprah when she adds a brand to her Favorite Things list, but the fact that Cozy Earth made it five years in a row blew my mind. I finally understood why after wearing these joggers on a 22-hour flight this year. They kept me cozy when the plane was cold and they were light and breezy after I landed in Asia. The perfect pair of joggers do exist!" —Ariel Scotti, commerce partnerships editor & strategist

riflepaperco

Buy It! Mixed Florals Essential Card Box, $30; riflepaperco.com

"If you're shopping for someone who loves stationery, you can't go wrong with a gift from Rifle Paper Co. This card set is beautiful, and it's also helpful if you've forgotten to buy a birthday or thank you card because it has multiple options ready to go (which is perfect for the busy woman in your life). Plus, you can order Rifle Paper Co.'s Instagram-worthy wrapping paper at the same time." —Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor

beis

Buy It! Béis The Weekender in Black, $98; beistravel.com

"This bag is a game-changer in terms of packing and toting. I love that it's designed with a pocket-turned-trolley sleeve so it can fit seamlessly on your luggage and includes a bottom compartment to fit your shoes and any other travel essentials that need to be easily accessible. It also doubles as a work bag, if she's one of those gym-to-office people." —Erika Reals, commerce editor

Olive & June

Buy It! Olive & June Press-On Nails, $12; oliveandjune.com

"When I say this is the best at-home manicure I could possibly give myself, I truly mean it. Olive & June sent me its press-on nails to test earlier this year, and it was love after first application! I have purchased at least 10 more sets since, and I'm even wearing them now as I type this. And once they're glued on, they can stay put for up to two weeks. Since they're only $12 a set, you could grab a few and treat her to the perfect mani for months to come." —Alex Warner, commerce editor & strategist

lunya

Buy It! LunyaCozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley, $218; lunya.co

"If there's anything about our wardrobes that has drastically changed in the past two years, it's loungewear. But with loungewear like this, it's easy to look cute, work well, and stay cozy. Plus, with matching pants, she can get dressed in less than 30 seconds." —Alyssa Grabinski, commerce writer

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Off-White Canvas OCA Low Sneaker, $79; cariuma.com

"I love buying Cariuma sneakers during the holidays because they plant 10 trees per pair of sneakers bought. My favorite thing about the canvas sneakers is that they are effortless to clean. I pop mine in the washer and dryer whenever they need a refresh, and they are ready to wear the next day. Plus, they pair gorgeously with any outfit." —Dhara Patel, commerce project manager

farm rio

Buy It! Farm Rio Full of Hearts Sweater, $190; farmrio.com

"I love the versatility of a Farm Rio sweater — you can dress so many of them up or down, and you'll always look cute. The Full of Hearts Sweater has a sweet heart pattern that pairs perfectly with jeans or joggers or layered over a dress. Don't be surprised if she wears this to all of her upcoming events." —Hedy Phillips, style editor

aesop

Buy It! Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash, $40; aesop.com

"My favorite thing about dining out — aside from eating, of course — is ducking into the restaurant's bathroom to lather my hands with Aesop's magic hand soap. My hands emerge silky smooth and wonderfully fragrant, unlike just about any other hand soap I've used. I'll be sure to pick up several bottles for myself and friends this year." —Amy Schulman, senior writer and strategist

ilia

Buy It! Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter, $42; nordstrom.com

"I've been a fan of Ilia Beauty for years. I have sensitive skin, so I'm very careful about what items I use, especially when it comes to makeup. What I love about Ilia Beauty is that its products are super lightweight and they don't irritate my skin. This highlighter is great to wear alone, or mixed with foundation or tinted moisturizer for a dewy holiday glow." —Sarah Byron, partnerships commerce writer

girlfriend

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Lola V-Neck Dress, $35.20 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

"Yes, this dress, with its built-in bra and shorts, is fit for a fashionable workout. But its endless possibilities of athleisure outfits (sans the exercise) is what I'm really signed up for. Thanks to its A-line silhouette and flattering V-neck cut, the Lola dress is the perfect effortless and comfortable look that can take you from the gym or day of errands to dinner with your girlfriends." —Michelle Lee, editorial assistant, style and beauty

mzwallace

Buy It! MZ Wallace Metro Shoulder Bag, $195; mzwallace.com

"With six interior pockets and a detachable pouch, this bag is sure to fit all of her daily necessities (with some room to spare). The quilted finish and sleek silhouette are a perfect combination for an everyday bag that can go with any type of outfit." —Jasmine Hyman, commerce producer

patmcgrath

Buy It! Pat McGrath Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana Eyeshadow Palette, $82; patmcgrath.com

"I tend to have a good eye for the makeup you should be getting your hands on — and the palette that everyone needs on their radar right now is the Pat McGrath Celestial Nirvana eyeshadow palette. This luxurious palette has a collection of 18 richly pigmented shades that span from neutral mattes to icy metallics and bright glitters. If you happen to have a beauty lover in your life, it will be the perfect gift for all of the glittering holiday looks she'll create this season. On second thought, maybe gift it early." —Alyssa Brascia, commerce writer

nordstrom

Buy It! Aesop Fabulous Face Oil, $59; nordstrom.com

"As a beauty editor, I'm usually the one recommending products. But recently my coworker, PEOPLE Deputy West Coast Editor Jason Sheeler, told me that I have to try this face oil, which admittedly I had never heard of despite its "you should know about me" name.

His pitch: "It makes me look like I live much better (i.e. richer) than I really do." Did I mention that Jason has impeccable taste, plus he lives in the epicenter of all things health and beauty? So I'm ordering a bottle for myself, plus one for him as a thank you for not being a skincare gatekeeper." —Andrea Lavinthal, editorial director, style and beauty

