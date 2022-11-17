The All-Time Best Tech Gifts, According to Celebrities

Every year, PEOPLE rounds up some of the greatest gift ideas from your favorite famous people. And this year, we're collecting some of the greatest hits all in one place — starting with the stars' top tech picks, from video games to smart speakers 

By Staff Author
Published on November 17, 2022 09:15 AM
01 of 15

Jessica Alba: Nintendo Switch

nintendo-switch-neon-blue-neon-red-package-front-1200x675

"In my family, we like a little friendly competition," Alba told PEOPLE in 2021. "So we love multiplayer games on Switch," which can be assembled for console, tabletop or portable gaming.

Buy It! Nintendo Switch, $300; target.com

02 of 15

Natalie Portman: Flare 'Nova' Cuff

Gift Guide - Celeb Favorite Tech

"This Bluetooth-enabled piece allows you to call your friends or police if you're feeling unsafe," Portman told PEOPLE in 2020.

Buy It! Flare 'Nova' cuff, $129; getflare.com

03 of 15

Maitreiyi Ramakrishnan: JBL Speaker

JBL

In 2020, the actress told PEOPLE she was all about this portable speaker "for my socially distanced outings with friends or soul-searching solo adventures ... I set the
soundtrack with this speaker."

Buy It! JBL Clip 3, $42.99; amazon.com

04 of 15

Jessica Simpson: Instax Mini 11 Camera

instax-camera

In 2019, the singer suggested this as a great gift for anyone: ""Capture memories in the moment and give friends a fun, artistic keepsake."

Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera, $76.99; target.com

05 of 15

Rob Lowe: Amazon Echo

echo

"How else can you hear 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' on command?" he asked PEOPLE in 2019.

Buy It! Amazon Echo with Alexa, $100; amazon.com

06 of 15

Ryan Reynolds: Stromer Electric Bike

Gift Guide - Celeb Favorite Tech

"If you want to replace your car and save the environment, here's your solution!" Reynolds advised PEOPLE in 2018.

Buy It! Stromer E-bike, $4,700; stromerbike.com

07 of 15

Heidi Klum: Beats Wireless Headphones

beats

The supermodel suggested these in her 2018 kids' gift guide for PEOPLE: "They come in fun colors, so kids can pick out their favorite."

Buy It! Beats wireless headphones, $200; apple.com

08 of 15

Marsai Marton: Celestron Digital Microscope

Gift Guide - Celeb Favorite Tech

"I love science. This is the coolest microscope I've seen at this price," the actress told PEOPLE in 2018.

Buy It! Celestron Infiniview LCD Digital microscope, $225.99; amazon.com

09 of 15

Brett Eldredge: Furbo Camera/Treat Dispenser

furbo

In 2018, Eldredge picked this combination pet cam (which has two-way audio) and digitally-controlled treat dispenser as a great gift for pet lovers like himself: "Now I can keep my eyes on Edgar—and give him a treat!— when I'm not in the room!" he said.

Buy It! Furbo camera and treat dispenser, $249; amazon.com

10 of 15

Busy Phillips: Instant Pot

instant-pot

"Everyone seems to be into the Instant Pot!" she told PEOPLE in 2017, a sentiment that's still true five years later.

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo, $80; walmart.com

11 of 15

Michael Strahan: Xbox One

xbox-1

"Is this list only for things I am gifting other people? Hint, hint," Strahan joked to PEOPLE in 2017.

Buy It! Xbox OneS, $389.99; target.com

12 of 15

Ryan Seacrest: OneAdaptr Charging Station

twist

The on-the-go Seacrest raved about this gadget in 2016: "This compact adapter can be used in more than 150 countries and charges multiple devices simultaneously. It's great for guys who travel a lot."

Buy It! OneAdaptr Twist World Charging Station, $39.99; oneadaptr.com

13 of 15

Nikki Reed: Whistle GPS Pet Tracker

pet-tracker

This special collar is affixed with a GPS tracker to ensure you can locate your pooch at any time. In 2016, Reed told PEOPLE, "I'm terrified of losing one of our fur kiddos. I love this tracker because it is waterproof and durable."

Buy It! Whistle Switch GPS dog collar, $199.95; amazon.com

14 of 15

Nick Cannon: Camera Drone

drone

"Fun and easy to fly. See the world from above!" Cannon raved in his 2016 PEOPLE gift guide.

Buy It! Ryze Tech Tello mini camera drone, $99; amazon.com

15 of 15

Property Brothers: Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Gift Guide - Celeb Favorite Tech

"Be honest! We all sing in the shower," Drew and Jonathan Scott said of this joint gift pick in 2016. "So why not have a speaker in the shower that makes it easier to stay in tune?"

Buy It! Soap Box Hero shower speaker, $24.99/each; containerstore.com

