Lifestyle The All-Time Best Tech Gifts, According to Celebrities Every year, PEOPLE rounds up some of the greatest gift ideas from your favorite famous people. And this year, we're collecting some of the greatest hits all in one place — starting with the stars' top tech picks, from video games to smart speakers By Staff Author Published on November 17, 2022 09:15 AM 01 of 15 Jessica Alba: Nintendo Switch "In my family, we like a little friendly competition," Alba told PEOPLE in 2021. "So we love multiplayer games on Switch," which can be assembled for console, tabletop or portable gaming. Buy It! Nintendo Switch, $300; target.com