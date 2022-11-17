The All-Time Best Tech Gifts, According to Celebrities

01 of 15 Jessica Alba: Nintendo Switch "In my family, we like a little friendly competition," Alba told PEOPLE in 2021. "So we love multiplayer games on Switch," which can be assembled for console, tabletop or portable gaming. Buy It! Nintendo Switch, $300; target.com

02 of 15 Natalie Portman: Flare 'Nova' Cuff "This Bluetooth-enabled piece allows you to call your friends or police if you're feeling unsafe," Portman told PEOPLE in 2020. Buy It! Flare 'Nova' cuff, $129; getflare.com

03 of 15 Maitreiyi Ramakrishnan: JBL Speaker In 2020, the actress told PEOPLE she was all about this portable speaker "for my socially distanced outings with friends or soul-searching solo adventures ... I set the

soundtrack with this speaker." Buy It! JBL Clip 3, $42.99; amazon.com

04 of 15 Jessica Simpson: Instax Mini 11 Camera In 2019, the singer suggested this as a great gift for anyone: ""Capture memories in the moment and give friends a fun, artistic keepsake." Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera, $76.99; target.com

05 of 15 Rob Lowe: Amazon Echo "How else can you hear 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' on command?" he asked PEOPLE in 2019. Buy It! Amazon Echo with Alexa, $100; amazon.com

06 of 15 Ryan Reynolds: Stromer Electric Bike "If you want to replace your car and save the environment, here's your solution!" Reynolds advised PEOPLE in 2018. Buy It! Stromer E-bike, $4,700; stromerbike.com

07 of 15 Heidi Klum: Beats Wireless Headphones The supermodel suggested these in her 2018 kids' gift guide for PEOPLE: "They come in fun colors, so kids can pick out their favorite." Buy It! Beats wireless headphones, $200; apple.com

08 of 15 Marsai Marton: Celestron Digital Microscope "I love science. This is the coolest microscope I've seen at this price," the actress told PEOPLE in 2018. Buy It! Celestron Infiniview LCD Digital microscope, $225.99; amazon.com

09 of 15 Brett Eldredge: Furbo Camera/Treat Dispenser In 2018, Eldredge picked this combination pet cam (which has two-way audio) and digitally-controlled treat dispenser as a great gift for pet lovers like himself: "Now I can keep my eyes on Edgar—and give him a treat!— when I'm not in the room!" he said. Buy It! Furbo camera and treat dispenser, $249; amazon.com

10 of 15 Busy Phillips: Instant Pot "Everyone seems to be into the Instant Pot!" she told PEOPLE in 2017, a sentiment that's still true five years later. Buy It! Instant Pot Duo, $80; walmart.com

11 of 15 Michael Strahan: Xbox One "Is this list only for things I am gifting other people? Hint, hint," Strahan joked to PEOPLE in 2017. Buy It! Xbox OneS, $389.99; target.com

12 of 15 Ryan Seacrest: OneAdaptr Charging Station The on-the-go Seacrest raved about this gadget in 2016: "This compact adapter can be used in more than 150 countries and charges multiple devices simultaneously. It's great for guys who travel a lot." Buy It! OneAdaptr Twist World Charging Station, $39.99; oneadaptr.com

13 of 15 Nikki Reed: Whistle GPS Pet Tracker This special collar is affixed with a GPS tracker to ensure you can locate your pooch at any time. In 2016, Reed told PEOPLE, "I'm terrified of losing one of our fur kiddos. I love this tracker because it is waterproof and durable." Buy It! Whistle Switch GPS dog collar, $199.95; amazon.com

14 of 15 Nick Cannon: Camera Drone "Fun and easy to fly. See the world from above!" Cannon raved in his 2016 PEOPLE gift guide. Buy It! Ryze Tech Tello mini camera drone, $99; amazon.com