Get Your 2020 Horoscope, from Love Matches to Work Tips

Image zoom Getty

It’s a new year — and a new decade! — and that means it’s the perfect time to start thinking about how to make 2020 your best year yet.

PEOPLE has rounded up the 2020 horoscopes for all the zodiac signs, mapping out each sign’s perfect love match, compatible friendships, best health moves and, of course, a look at the year ahead as a whole.

Find your star sign below and click the link to get your full horoscope.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.