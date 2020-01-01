Get Your 2020 Horoscope, from Love Matches to Work Tips

New year, new you -- get your 2020 horoscope, including health, love, and work predictions

By Maria Mercedes Lara
January 01, 2020 08:52 AM
Getty

It’s a new year — and a new decade! — and that means it’s the perfect time to start thinking about how to make 2020 your best year yet.

PEOPLE has rounded up the 2020 horoscopes for all the zodiac signs, mapping out each sign’s perfect love match, compatible friendships, best health moves and, of course, a look at the year ahead as a whole.

Find your star sign below and click the link to get your full horoscope.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.