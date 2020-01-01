Gemini Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Go to the party? Geminis are the party—when you want to be. Your big personality can fill any room you walk into. But you also have a quiet, reserved side. No one ever knows what they’re going to get with you and you like keeping people on their toes.

Famous Gemini: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf, Kanye West

Ideal Friend: As a fellow air sign, Aquarians (Shakira, Kerry Washington, Ashton Kutcher, Elijah Wood) will be down for a good time—but they also know when to give you space so you can do your own thing.

Love Match: Aries (Mariah Carey, Kristen Stewart, Robert Downey Jr., Big Sean) get bored quickly, love deep conversations, and value freedom—just like you. In a relationship, the two signs do a great job of keeping things steamy while also maintaining their own individual identities.

2020 At a Glance: You are hungry for adventure this year! You’ll be searching for tons of new experiences and open to meeting new people who can help expand your worldview. Overall, it’s a happy and exciting time. Just be careful not to overspend on all the new things you want to try.

Image zoom Famous Gemini Angelina Jolie, Kanye West and Nicole Kidman Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty; Rindoff/Dufour/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Work: The truth is, you’ll be a bit bored by your job. But that’s just because you have such exciting things going on outside of work. Don’t let the restlessness get to you. Enjoy your routine so that you can focus your energy on enriching your personal life.

Love: Coupled up? The first half of the year will bring a surge of passion and connection back into your relationship. Take advantage of it by planning some special dates. If you are single, thoughtful Jupiter will throw a few potential partners your way. Take time to get to know them so you can really decide who fits into your life.

Health: You have a tendency to run yourself ragged but that won’t serve you this year! With so many different adventures coming your way, getting proper rest is crucial. Focus on getting good sleep and take days off to really relax.