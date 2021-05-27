This Portable Rocking Chair Is the 'Most Comfortable' Seat Shoppers Have Ever Owned
The world is slowly reopening, and the summertime activities that we didn't get to enjoy last year, like sporting events and concerts, are now back and perhaps more fun than ever (absence does, in fact, make the heart grow fonder). To enjoy whatever outdoor activities you've got lined up on your summertime schedule as much as possible, consider getting a comfortable chair you can use on any occasion.
GCI's Freestyle Rocker is similar to the traditional outdoor mesh models you see at ball games, but it's packed to the brim with comfortable features that take it to the next level. Among them: arm rests, a drink holder, and the ability to rock back and forth for optimal relaxation.
This versatility and coziness of this chair has made it a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It's garnered nearly 13,000 perfect five-star ratings and has an average rating of 4.8 stars.
"They are super comfy and easy to get in and out," one five-star reviewer wrote of the chairs. "They are fairly lightweight, which makes toting them across expansive parking lots and around the outside of the ball fields simple."
Buy It! GCI Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Chair in Cinnamon, $64.01; amazon.com
Each chair has the capability to smoothly rock back and forth without falling on uneven ground. The steel frame supports up to 250 pounds and is made with "eazy-fold" technology that makes the chair, well, easy to fold. Plus it comes with a carrying handle so trekking from one place to another is no issue.
"These are the most comfortable chairs we've ever owned," wrote one shopper. "They fold flat super easy, are light enough to pack one-handed across the RV park to neighboring BBQs, rock in uneven ground, grass, and gravel, and store flat in the underbelly of our trailer for travel. Quite simply the best!"
What's stopping you from sitting back, relaxing, and rocking around this season? Shop the portable rocking chair that's sure to become your summertime companion below.
This Portable Rocking Chair Is the 'Most Comfortable' Seat Shoppers Have Ever Owned
