These TVs, Soundbars, and Projectors Offer 'Crystal Clear' Viewing and Audio for Game Day, and They're on Sale

Published on January 28, 2023 07:00 AM

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, and whether you're excited to watch the big game or just want to jam out to Rihanna at halftime, you'll need some top-notch tech to boost your viewing experience. If you're hosting a big group or just cozying up on your couch, make your screening session all encompassing by upgrading your TV and soundbar or speaker system. To help, tap into Target's Game Time top deals section, which include TVs and soundbars that are up to 39 percent off. Right now, you can snag sales on well-known electronics brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio. And if you're really looking to go big as you host from home, portable projectors are also discounted, so you can make every seat in your house a good one. You'll want to hop on these deals soon, as many TVs and soundbars on sale are quickly selling out, and the game is just a couple of weeks away. Keep scrolling for some of the top TV, soundbar, and projector deals happening at Target right now. Target Best TV Deals at Target TCL 32-Inch LED Smart Roku TV, $139.99 (orig. $229.99) LG 75-Inch NanoCell Smart LED TV, $899.99 (orig. $1,349.99) Vizio 65-Inch Class M6 Series Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $719.99) Samsung 43-Inch Smart Crystal TV, $299.99 (orig. $399.99) LG 65-Inch Mini LED TV, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,799.99) There's no question that the most important component to watching the Super Bowl is having a literal picture-perfect TV to watch it on. There are plenty of TV options with built-in smart technology so you can stream all of your must-watch shows and sports at any time. The Samsung 43-Inch Smart TV, which received 7,800 five-star reviews, features HDR color and a crystal display for a crisp, vibrant picture, along with streaming capabilities and gaming-specific settings. One shopper shared that it offers a "beautiful picture [and] great quality" and helps videos "come to life." The LG 65-Inch Mini LED is also on sale for 39 percent off, which features an AI Processor that automatically adjusts picture and sound quality for optimal viewing. Best Soundbar Deals at Target LG SLM5Y Audio Soundbar, $169.99 (orig. $219.99) Samsung HW-T400 Soundbar with Built-In Woofer, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) LG SJ2 Soundbar with Bluetooth Connectivity, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Sony HT-S400 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $199.99 (orig. $299.99) Samsung HW-Q6CB Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $279.99 (orig. $429.99) Instead of cranking up the volume of the TV, consider a soundbar, which offers clearer sound quality so you can feel like you're in the stadium (or at least standing close by). Look for one with Bluetooth connectivity that seamlessly connects to your devices, like this Sony soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that's 33 percent off. One shopper said it offers "crystal clear" sound and "adds so much to your viewing experience."

You can also grab this LG audio soundbar which is compatible with 40-inch TVs or larger. It delivers a surround sound experience, works with Google Assistant, and offers 400 watts of power. Shoppers say the bass is high-quality, and one reviewer noted that "the subwoofer and bar are slim" and don't take up too much space. 

Best Projector Deals at Target Vankyo Leisure 3W Mini Projector, $89.99 (orig. $99.99) Vankyo Leisure D30T Mini Wi-Fi Projector, $109.99 (orig. $129.99) Dartwood Premium Portable Projector, $144.99 (orig. $199.99) If you live in warmer weather, have outdoor heaters, or just have a bigger space in your home (and a larger group of people to host), a projector is an easy way to entertain the masses far beyond Super Bowl Sunday. This mini projector is lightweight at just 2 pounds, so you can carry it to any space inside or outside. It's wireless and compatible with a variety of devices so you can easily stream the game. This Dartwood projector is also portable, has Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities, and can be hooked up to your TV. It's received near-perfect five-star reviews, with one shopper sharing that it's "compact and lightweight," and also "has a beautiful, clear picture." Another shopper said they "love watching football games life-size" while they project it onto a white wall, and that the "picture quality is awesome." 