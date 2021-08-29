Shop

Hallmark and Funko Launched Holiday Ornaments That Sold Out Immediately — but They're Back (for Now)

Including popular characters from Friends, The Office, Star Wars, and more
By Christina Butan
August 29, 2021 10:34 AM
'Tis the season… for Hallmark and Funko to team up and drop the holiday ornaments of your dreams.

The iconic brands collaborated to launch a collection of ornaments featuring popular characters from movies, TV shows, and comic books, like Friends, The Office, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Spiderman, Batman, and more. The Walmart-exclusive ornaments are designed to look like Funko's collectible Pop! figurines and cost $10 each. You can preorder them now, and expect them to ship in early October.

A majority of the ornaments have already sold out once since their launch, with the Friends characters being the first to go (no surprise there). But now, they're back — you can snag Rachel Green serving coffee in her Central Perk apron, Monica Geller holding a pan in her chef uniform, and Phoebe Buffay playing the guitar, probably gearing up to perform "Smelly Cat." (And if you're on the hunt for more Friends in Funko Pop! form, the brand also has a full collection of figurines featuring all the beloved characters.) 

In addition to the ornaments of The Office favorites Michael Scott (complete with his 'World's Best Boss' mug, of course) and Dwight Schrute, Funko has also launched an advent calendar that's filled with 24 mini figurines from the show. The calendar is available for preorder, and will start shipping in November.

Ready for the holidays? We know we are. Grab your Funko x Hallmark ornaments at Walmart before they disappear (again)!

