Hallmark and Funko Launched Holiday Ornaments That Sold Out Immediately — but They're Back (for Now)
'Tis the season… for Hallmark and Funko to team up and drop the holiday ornaments of your dreams.
The iconic brands collaborated to launch a collection of ornaments featuring popular characters from movies, TV shows, and comic books, like Friends, The Office, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Spiderman, Batman, and more. The Walmart-exclusive ornaments are designed to look like Funko's collectible Pop! figurines and cost $10 each. You can preorder them now, and expect them to ship in early October.
A majority of the ornaments have already sold out once since their launch, with the Friends characters being the first to go (no surprise there). But now, they're back — you can snag Rachel Green serving coffee in her Central Perk apron, Monica Geller holding a pan in her chef uniform, and Phoebe Buffay playing the guitar, probably gearing up to perform "Smelly Cat." (And if you're on the hunt for more Friends in Funko Pop! form, the brand also has a full collection of figurines featuring all the beloved characters.)
Buy It! Hallmark Ornament Figural Funko Rachel Green, $9.98; walmart.com
Buy It! Hallmark Ornament Figural Funko Monica Gellar, $9.98; walmart.com
Buy It! Hallmark Ornament Figural Funko Phoebe Buffay, $9.98; walmart.com
In addition to the ornaments of The Office favorites Michael Scott (complete with his 'World's Best Boss' mug, of course) and Dwight Schrute, Funko has also launched an advent calendar that's filled with 24 mini figurines from the show. The calendar is available for preorder, and will start shipping in November.
Buy It! Hallmark Ornament Figural Funko Michael Scott, $9.98; walmart.com
Buy It! Funko Advent Calendar: The Office, $39.96; walmart.com
Ready for the holidays? We know we are. Grab your Funko x Hallmark ornaments at Walmart before they disappear (again)!
