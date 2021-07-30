Over 4,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Window AC Unit, and It's on Major Sale
With temperatures reaching record highs in some parts of the world, having air conditioning feels like a necessity. Some homes don't come with units already installed, which is why many shoppers turn to window air conditioners and oscillating fans instead. Not only are they efficient, but they can also save money on your energy bill. With so many on the market, though, it can be hard to choose the right one for your space. Luckily, Amazon has one air conditioner that works so well, reviewers refer to it as ″old reliable.″ And it's on sale for just $159.
The Frigidaire Mini Window Air Conditioner is a favorite among more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers. It offers up to 150 square feet of cooling coverage and has two fan speeds, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and small apartments. The best part is installation is straightforward so you can start using it as soon as it arrives.
Buy It! Frigidaire Mini Window AC Unit, $159 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com
"I'm completely thrilled that I picked this AC. Needed it for a small room and it's perfect. It was so lightweight (for me), a 64-year-old granny was able to easily install it," says one five-star reviewer. "I started out on the high fan and turned it up all the way for the initial cooling, but quickly was able to turn it down to the low fan...it's been almost a week and everything is humming along and keeping cool."
To ensure you're getting quality air throughout your home, this window AC unit features a built-in dust filter, too. It helps block dirt and debris from coming through the unit as it blows cold air.
Thanks to the Frigidaire Mini Window AC Unit, you can stay cool and comfortable all summer long without spending a ton of money. You can make it through the hottest of days without central air, and the price tag that often comes with it. Right now, you can get this AC unit for $50 off, so don't wait to add it to your cart. Order it now, and it'll arrive in as little as two weeks.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Over 4,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Window AC Unit, and It's on Major Sale
- This Oscillating Tower Fan Can Blow Cold Air Up to 16 Feet — and It's 50% Off with a Hidden Coupon
- Calling All Shoe Lovers! Amazon's Outlet Store Has Sam Edelman Sandals for Up to 50% Off
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This 'Ridiculously Strong' Robot Vacuum for $90 Off