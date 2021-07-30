Over 4,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Window AC Unit, and It's on Major Sale

With temperatures reaching record highs in some parts of the world, having air conditioning feels like a necessity. Some homes don't come with units already installed, which is why many shoppers turn to window air conditioners and oscillating fans instead. Not only are they efficient, but they can also save money on your energy bill. With so many on the market, though, it can be hard to choose the right one for your space. Luckily, Amazon has one air conditioner that works so well, reviewers refer to it as ″old reliable.″ And it's on sale for just $159.